-
#BJP 7856: Tales of the City
The latest issue of BJP takes a look at the city - and how clubbers, skaters and kids reconfigure it to their own ends
-
Simon Baker’s Best of 2016 and 2017
Tate Modern's curator of photography and international art on the stand-out projects of this year and next
-
Jack Davison – an interview from the BJP archives
The fast-emerging photographer just shot a fantastic cover story for the New York Times Magazine's Great Performers issue; to celebrate, we're reposting an interview with him first printed in the December 2015 BJP
-
Sebastião Salgado’s shots of a burning Kuwait, 1991
The Brazilian photographer's shocking images of Kuwait's devastated oilfields have now been published as a book
-
BJP & Magnum Photos present four new Professional Practice Workshops
British Journal of Photography have teamed up with Magnum Photos to offer a brand new programme of professional development workshops starting November 2016