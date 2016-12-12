BJP win out at the PPA Independent Publisher Awards 2016

All images courtesy of Apptitude Media

Apptitude Media won two prizes yesterday at the 2016 Professional Publishers Association (PPA)'s Independent Publishers' Awards.

Judges named the British Journal of Photography the “unstoppable winner” of Consumer Media Brand of the Year – the “most prestigious and most competitive of categories”.

After the “staggering scale of ambition” of the magazine’s redesign earlier this year, BJP was “completely reborn”, the judges said.

Meanwhile, our Portrait of Britain exhibition was commended as a “superb achievement” and won Digital Innovation of the Year.

Portrait of Britain was a nationwide competition, open to professional and amateur photographers, which selected 100 portraits for public exhibition across the country on JCDecaux’s digital screens. It reached an audience of 20 million people.

“This big idea was brilliantly executed and boasted great tie-ins with some major industry players,” the judges said.

The PPA is the primary media industry body in the country. The awards were judged by editors and media owners.

“Being recognised by our peers for these two awards tops off an incredible year for BJP,” says Marc Hartog, CEO of Apptitude Media.

“Portrait of Britain, our collaboration with JCDecaux, was the most ambitious project we have ever attempted – so to be awarded Digital Innovation of the Year is a befitting acknowledgement for the team. And for the investment we have made in the brand and redesign this year to be rewarded with the ultimate accolade of Media Brand of the Year is both incredibly exciting and very humbling.”

The awards, which celebrate the dynamic contributions to the magazine industry from publishers with an annual turnover that is under £10 million, took place on 8th December at the Park Plaza Riverbank.