Michael Mack’s Best of 2016

280 Coup, 2012 © Justine Kurland, from the book Highway Kind.

The founder of Mack Books talks through the photographic exhibitions, events and publications that made his year

1. The new Tate Modern and appointment of Frances Morris

Photography will only benefit from the additional galleries and a new director who understands the medium, and who is willing to re-write histories.

2. Summer 2016 Aperture magazine Vision & Justice

– perfectly in tune with a political moment in America, this edition of the magazine showed how the art world can and must engage.

3. Justine Kurland’s Highway Kind, published by Aperture

There were lot of books this past year that I wished we had published. This is one.

4. Zoe Leonard’s exhibition In the Wake, Hauser + Wirth NYC, 13 September-22 October

Leonard’s understanding of the medium is unrivalled and this brilliant show offered a range of incisive explorations through everything from family archive photographs to sculptural installations.