Lua Ribeira, Alejandra Carles-Tolra and Sam Laughlin win the Jerwood/Photoworks Award

Squad In The Park from the series Fall In 2013 © Alejandra Carlos-Tolra

Thomas In The Woods from the series Fall In 2013 © Alejandra Carlos-Tolra

The emerging photographers each win £5000 to research a new project plus £5000 to develop it

Lua Ribeira, Alejandra Carles-Tolra and Sam Laughlin have won the second Jerwood/Photoworks Award.

Each photographer will receive £5000 to help research and develop a new body of work, and will have access to another £5000 to produce it. The award, run by Jerwood Charitable Foundation and Photoworks, is open to emerging photographers who have established their practice in the last 10 years. It aims to foster original approaches to image-making, and support new work.

More than 350 photographers from across the UK entered the prize, submitting examples of existing projects plus proposals for new work. The winners were chosen by Photoworks director Celia Davies; Jerwood Visual Arts Head of Programme, Sarah Williams; photographers Anna Fox and Ori Gersht; and writer and photographer Mark Durden.

“Central to the selection panel’s decision-making were the strength and richness of each proposal and the potential of these ideas to be developed by the photographer within the context of the Jerwood/Photoworks Awards programme,” stated Davies and Williams.

Carles-Tolra proposed investigating how a group identity impacts on the individual via photographs of ‘Janeites’, a community formed around the world and works of Jane Austen. Laughlin pitched a project collaborating with animal researchers, studying the effects of behaviour such as nesting and migration but focusing on form and processing of his images.

Ribeira plans to continue her work on femininity and the female form in Jamaican Dancehall culture in the UK, a theme she has already started to investigate in the series Noises in the Blood, which was featured in BJP‘s September 2015 issue.

The new works will be shown at the Jerwood Space, London in January 2018, followed by a tour to Bradford’s Impressions Gallery and Belfast Exposed.