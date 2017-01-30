Donate to the ACLU, get our Migration issue free of charge

Meet the photographers giving the migration crisis a human face

In September 2016, BJP published a special issue focused on the European migrant crisis which, over the last couple of years, has seen a surge of people entering the continent. Many are refugees fleeing conflict, with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees stating that in 2015 49% of those arriving from the Mediterranean came from Syria, 21% came from Afghanistan, and 8% from Iraq. Even so, attitudes in Europe have hardened, and photography has played a sometimes dubious role in fostering that colder climate.

We interviewed image-makers such as Sam Ivin, whose defaced portraits reflect the sense of abandonment among his subjects, migrants seeking refuge in the UK; we also spoke with Patrick Willocq about his work for Save the Children, which aimed to help child refugees in two African camps express their thoughts and experiences. This issue also included interviews with Alessandro Penso, David Molina Gadea, Seba Kurtis, Daniel Castro Garcia and Dario Mitidieri on their work with migrants.

In light of recent events we are offering free digital copies of this issue, available via our iPad and iPhone app, for anyone who makes a donation to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). iPad users can claim a copy of the September 2016 issue, while iPhone users get four issues comprising the same articles and photography.

Donate Now

After donating please forward a copy of your email receipt to us at support@apptitudemedia.co.uk with the subject line “ACLU”. An access code will be sent via reply.