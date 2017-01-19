Introducing the Fujifilm GFX 50S

Fuji delivers on its promise of a return to the medium format market with a groundbreaking product at an eye-catching price

Fujifilm’s ‘development announcement’ of a compact medium format camera using mirrorless technology was one of the major talking points at last year’s Photokina trade show. Not that there was any real doubt it going into full production, confirmation of which came today, with the promise that it will be in UK stories by late February.

The GFX 50S uses a customised version of the 43.8×32.9mm Sony 51.4-megapixel sensor seen elsewhere, making the most of its 3.69m-dot electronic display to offer a vari-angle viewfinder that flips and rotates for all-round viewing.

The body is very much like the X Series, and is able to use a similar short flange-back design for improved lens-to-sensor transmission. It weighs 1230g when paired with a standard lens (GF 63mm f/2.8 R WR), which Fuji claims is nearly a third less than current MF cameras with a similar size sensor, and more comparable to a 35mm format DSLR.

We were told last September that the price was going to make headlines; Damien Demolder guessing that it would be “significantly less than €10,000”. And he was right: the price is expected at £6199 for the body, while the first three of six new dedicated weather- and dust-sealed lenses will be priced between £1399 for the GF 63mm f/2.8 R WR and £2599 for the GF 120mm f/4 R LM OIS WR. (the GF 32-64mm f/4 R LM WR will be £2199). Fuji says the new GF lens series “possesses the resolving power capable of supporting a sensor with 100 megapixels”.

Additional camera features include a 117-point contrast AF system, Full HD movie mode recording at 30p, film simulation modes (still and video), and a 2.36M-dot touchscreen LCD back panel. Optional accessories include an EVF tilt adapter, an adapter that mounts Super EBC Fujinon HC lenses designed for the now discontinued GX645AF camera system, and a view camera adapter.

Full details can be found here.