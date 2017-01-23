Miniclick Soapbox comes to London

Shimen Temple, from the series Hard Work © Ameena Rojee

Join the Brighton organisation in London this Thursday to see six photographers present and discuss their work

BJP‘s Ameena Rojee is one of six photographers presenting and discussing work at the Miniclick Soapbox event in London this Thursday.

The University of West England graduate, who is also BJP‘s commercial campaign manager, will show the series Hard Work, shot at the School of Shaolin Kung Fu in Qufu, China. Rojee was originally inspired to visit the academy by the martial arts films she watched while growing up, but says the reality was very different. “The pollution was awful, greying the landscape almost daily, and I had a bad cough and no voice by the end of my month there,” she told BJP back in 2015.

“I had quite romantic notions about the area when I was planning to go to; being out in what was quite a rural area, I was expecting lush greens and beautiful sunsets, rich colours and airs clearer than London. I found very much the opposite to what I’d expected, ideals built from a lifetime of watching visually gorgeous martial arts films.”

Rojee will be showing her work alongside Joshua Parker, Maria Kapajeva, Chris Bethell, Sara Shamsavari and Flora Maclean. Each image-maker has up to seven minutes to present his or her images after which, says Miniclick, they’ll join the audience to spend “the rest of the evening at the bar discussing it all”.

Miniclick runs free talks, discussions, workshops, and exhibitions, and also publishes low-cost photobooks and zines. The organisation is based in Brighton, but is holding this talk at The Peoples’ Park Tavern, London. Miniclick has worked with photographers based in the UK and beyond, including Rob Hornstra, Jason Evans, Natasha Caruana, Lisa Barnard, Mark Power and Paul Reas, among many more.

Miniclick Soapbox takes place at 7pm on Thursday 26 January at The Peoples’ Park Tavern, London E9 7BT. Entry is free, for more information visit miniclick.co.uk