2016 Gomma Grant shortlist announced

Kamya, Mhy'angel and Jaziah hang at Bluebell Beach in Flint, Michigan. Bluebell is a popular summertime spot in Flint but it is also known as a place with high levels of crime and violence. The county has been working hard to improve the conditions and make it more family friendly. From the series Flint Is A Place © Zackary Canepari

Two Armenian brothers play with us during a walk in the FEDASIL Sugny Asylum Centre's surroundings, late in the afternoon, October 2015. I took these photographs whilst on an international volunteer program in Belgium. From the series Long Way Home © David Molina Gadea

From the series No More Dreams © Gael Bonnefon

From the series Will My Mannequin be Home When I Return @ Arko Datto

Cutting-edge documentary photography figures large in the prize for emerging image-makers

Some 43 photographers have been shortlisted for the Gomma Grant this year: Alvaro Deprit, Antonio Faccilongo, Arko Datto, Baptiste Giroudon, Carla Kogelman, CJ Clarke, Damien Daufresne, David Favrod, David Molina, Demetris Koilalous, Dolezal Antone, Elena Anosova, Esa Ylijaasko, Gael Bonnefon, Geert Broertjes, Gianluca Abblasio, Harit Srikhao, Irina Popova, Irina Zadorozhnaia, Jean-Marc Caimi & Valentina Piccinni, Jessica Eve Rattner, John Feely, Julie Glassberg, Kaja Rata, Laura Thompson, Leafhopper Project David Simon Martret & Blanca Galindo, Lily Zoumpouli, Lua Ribeira, Luigi Cecconi, Marcus DeSieno, Marilisa Cosello, Marina Black, Matthew Arnold, Mikael Hellstrom, Michal Siarek, Nicola Zolin, Paul Thulin, Panos Kefalos, Piotr Zbierski, Qian zhao, Sarah Pabst, Yurian Quintanas Nobel and Zackary Canepari.

The winners will be announced on 15 February, with the overall winner awarded a €1000 cash prize, second place €500 and third place €200, plus a host of other prizes. The grant has been running since 2014, and the two previous winners are Javier Arcenillas (2015) and Ksenia Yurkova (2014).

The Gomma Grant jury this year included Matt Shonfeld, executive director of Institute; Michael Itkoff, cofounder of Daylight Books and Fabl; Tim Clark, founder and editor of 1000 Words; Yumi Goto, international curator and editor and founder of the Reminders Project; Luca Desienna, mentor at Gomma and art director of Radical Matter; and BJP‘s digital editor Diane Smyth.

For more information, visit the Gomma site.