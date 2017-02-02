A solo show, cash, and more up for grabs in the PHmuseum Grant

Refugees and migrants rest at the privately funded camp OXY, outside the town Molyvos on Lesbos, Greece on 01 November 2015. The island has received hundreds of thousands of migrants and refugees in 2015, but has received little official help, nor established a reception centre on the north coast where most arrive. This privately funded camp makes sure the migrants doesn't have to walk the almost 60km to the reception centre outside Mytilini city. This shot is from a series called Europe's New Borders by Rasmus Degnbol, which won him first prize in the PHmuseum grant last year. Image © Rasmus Degnbol

A group of Syrian refugees from Aleppo walks on the dirty track along the beach on Lesbos. The refugees have just arrived from Turkey by boat on 31 October 2015. This shot is from a series called Europe's New Borders by Rasmus Degnbol, which won him first prize in the PHmuseum grant last year. Image © Rasmus Degnbol

A small rubber dinghy filled with refugees and migrants arrives on the coast of Greek island Lesbos on 30 October 2015. The island of Lesbos has seen hundreds of thousands of migrants and refugees arrive from Turkey in 2015. This shot is from a series called Europe's New Borders by Rasmus Degnbol, which won him first prize in the PHmuseum grant last year. Image © Rasmus Degnbol

Enter the Photographic Museum of Humanity's grant, which offers several great prizes and the chance to get in front of top-name judges

The deadline is approaching fast to enter the PHmuseum grant competition, which offers a total prize fund of £12,000, a solo show at the Cortona On The Move festival, a feature in the World Press Photo Foundation’s online publication Witness, and more. Photographers have until 15 February to enter their work.

Arranged by the Photographic Museum of Humanity, a curated online platform, the competition has nine big-name judges this year. The main award – which offers £7000, £3000, and £1000 to the first, second and third prize-winners respectively plus various promotion in Witness, Just Another Photo Festival and the PHmuseum – will be assigned by Emma Bowkett, director of photography at the FT Weekend Magazine; Sarah Leen, director of photography at National Geographic Magazine and Partners; Ihiro Hayami, director of the Tokyo Institute of Photography; and Alejandro Chaskielberg, the award-winning Argentinian photographer.

The New Generation Prize – which offers a £1000 cash prize plus mentorship from photographer and photo director Maggie Steber, and promotion via Witness, Just Another Photo Festival and PHmuseum – will be assigned by Poulomi Basu, photographer and director of Just Another Photo Festival; Kate Bubacz, senior photo editor for BuzzFeed News, USA; Alejandro Kirchuk, visual journalist and senior photo editor PHmuseum;and Fiona Rogers, global business development manager at Magnum Photos International.

The exhibition at Cortona On The Move will be awarded by Arianna Rinaldo, the artistic director of the Italian festival, and the prize includes the show production, travel expenses, accommodation and promotion via Cortona OTM channels.

The competition is open to all, and entry costs £30. For more information, phmuseum.com/grant