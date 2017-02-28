Shortlist revealed for the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards

A 33-year-old cam model in a room of the "Studio N2" after his day shift, Bucharest, Romania, April 2016. The adult webcam industry is worth $1 billion annually, and is growing fast as the technology becomes better and cheaper. Collectively, the sites are estimated to be visited daily by some 5 percent of the web's global users and the number of models performing live online shows from private apartments or from specialised studios is increasing worldwide. Romania, a country with one of the highest rates of youth unemployment in the EU, is now the undisputed world capital of studio-based cam operations, thanks to widespread wireless broadband access. From the series Live chat studio industry © Lorenzo Maccotta, Italy, shortlist, Professional, Contemporary Issues, 2017 Sony World Photography Awards

The tenth edition of the awards is more international than ever, says professional jury chair Zelda Cheatle

“There was a truly global reach to the Sony World Photography Awards judging this year – the images were more diverse and broad ranging than I have ever seen before,” said curator Zelda Cheatle, who was chair of the professional jury of the competition this year.

The Awards, now in its tenth year, has just announced the shortlisted photographers, who between the represent 49 countries; the shortlist was drawn from some 227,596 images entered from 183 countries, including – for the first time – Armenia, Cuba, Iceland and Saudi Arabia. The winning photographers will be announced on 20 April, with the overall Photographer of the Year scooping a $25,000 cash prize plus Sony kit.

Along with Zelda Cheatle, the 2017 professional competition was judged by Aida Muluneh, (founder/director of Addis Foto Fest), Allegra Cordero di Montezemolo (curator and head of exhibitions at Mexico’s Centro de la Imagen), Denis Curti, (an Italian curator and journalist), Russ O’Connell (picture editor of The Sunday Times Magazine) and Françoise Callier (program director at Angkor Photo Festival & Workshops).

The winning, shortlisted and commended images will go on show at Somerset House 21 April – 07 May, in a two-part exhibition that will also feature rarely seen work by Martin Parr, who has been awarded an Outstanding Contribution to Photography Prize by Sony. The exhibition will then go on tour around the world.

