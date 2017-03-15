BJP’s Breakthrough Awards are back and open for entries

BJP’s Breakthrough Awards are back and we’re looking for the world's best photography students and recent graduates.

The third edition of British Journal of Photography’s Breakthrough Awards is now open for entries, offering students and recent graduates an opportunity to showcase their work and launch their careers.

We’ll be selecting four outstanding photographers to have their work presented in a group exhibition in East London, be published on BJP’s print, online and digital platforms, and receive expert advice on launching a successful career in photography.

If you’re a photographer working in any format, style or genre, you can enter our undergraduate or graduate categories, and have your work seen by our influential judging panel. Handpicked from the photography, art and publishing industries, our judges will select a Series Award and Single Image Award winner in each category. This year’s panel includes:

Emma Lewis, Assistant Curator, Tate Modern

Diana Markosian, Photographer, Magnum Photos

Emma Bowkett, Director of Photography, FT Weekend Magazine

Vivienne Gamble, Director, Seen Fifteen Gallery & Peckham 24

Maisie Skidmore, Online Editor, AnOther

Lisa Farrell, Head of Exhibitions & Events, British Journal of Photography



Photographers studying on undergraduate and graduate courses, or within five years of graduating, are invited to submit work. Students and graduates of non-photographic courses may also enter.

For more information and to enter visit: bjpbreakthrough.com

