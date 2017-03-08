Exhibition: Behind the mask at the NPG

Early 20th-century surrealist photographer Claude Cahun (1894-1954) and contemporary artist Gillian Wearing come together in The National Portrait Gallery’s ambitious new exhibition, Behind the mask, another mask.

The exhibition includes 100 works by the two artists who, despite being separated by 70 years, have “extraordinary links” according to curator Sarah Howgate, in an interview for the March 2017 issue of BJP. “Although their trajectories as artists are markedly different, many parallels can be drawn between their work,” she says.

The exhibition – the result of a “light-bulb moment” at a round-table meeting of NPG directors – addresses themes of gender, masquerade and performance through images that often involve the artists dressing up and wearing masks to portray a character or communicate a message.

In an early Cahun self-portrait the photographer is dressed as a ‘dandy’, for example – a young man with a shaved head and a neatly pressed black suit, complete with a handkerchief tucked into the breast pocket. The show explores “Cahun’s transformation from young girl to gender-neutral figure”, explains Howgate.

Cahun, a contemporary of Man Ray who was born Lucy Schwob, devoted her life to dismantling stereotypes of gender identity via her images and politically-charged essays. “Masculine? Feminine?” she wrote. “It depends on the situation. Neuter is the only gender that always suits me.” Elsewhere, she simply stated: “I will never finish removing all these masks.”

Cahun was also an active member of the resistance movement in Jersey during the Second World War with her partner, the artist Marcel Moore [who was born Suzanne Malherbe]. They distributed leaflets encouraging Nazis to desert and dropped subversive notes – written in German, as if from an officer – into their pockets to chip away at morale. They were arrested and imprisoned for almost a year, an experience which is said to have deeply affected Cahun, and which may have led to her early death aged 60.