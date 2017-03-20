Exhibition: TYO2-LDN4 by Antony Cairns at Roman Road

TYO2_100, 2016. Courtesy of Roman Road and the artist © Antony Cairns

Antony Cairns hit the big time just a few years after graduating when he exhibited his LDN project at Les Rencontres d'Arles; now he's back with new LDN images plus work from TKO

The artist is showing new work at the Roman Road gallery, in an exhibition called TYO2-LDN4, which gathers together images made in the last year in London and Tokyo, always at night.

Cairns started the original LDN project in London in 2008, and exhibited the work at Les Rencontres d’Arles in 2013; he went on to publish an ebook, LDN EI, which used hacked Kindle e-readers to present deliberately damaged analogue prints in electronic ink. In 2015, Cairns was awarded the prestigious Hariban award, which allowed him to learn about the collotype printing process at the Benrido Collotype Atelier in Kyoto. In this exhibition he’s showing his LDN4 Collotype Glass Plates, plus the same images printed on Japanese Gampi paper. He is also showing photographs from Tokyo petrified on Kindle screens removed from the original reader.

The exhibition is open until 22 April 2017; a retrospective of his work in London, Tokyo, Osaka, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, which includes a text by Tate Modern’s Simon Baker, will be published this year by Morel Books.

www.antony-cairns.co.uk www.romanroad.com