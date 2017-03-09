Yan Wang Preston wins the Syngenta Photography Award

Forest #6, 2011 © Yan Wang Preston

The British-Chinese photographer scoops the Professional category - just weeks before her solo show opens at Impressions Gallery

The British-Chinese photographer topped the Professional Commission category with a long-term project titled Forest, which explores the relationship between urbanisation and nature, via China’s tree-dealing business. She’s received a US$15,000 cash prize, plus up to $25,000 to expand the project. Preston’s work will go on show at Somerset House from 09 March – 28 March, alongside the other winners and a curated selection of other work from the competition, which was themed Grow-Conserve this year.

Preston is also showing work at Impressions Gallery from 31 March – 24 June – a solo show called Mother River, which was shot over four years along the Yangtze River. The river measures some 6211km from source to delta, and Preston used a strict system and large-format camera to make images every 100km along its length.

Second prize in the Professional category in the Syngenta award went to San Francisco-based photographer Lucas Foglia for his series Frontcountry – a project previously featured in BJP. First prize in Sygenta’s Open competition went to Kenneth O’Halloran for a photograph depicting rice production in Tonte, Togo. Matt Hamon took second prize in the open category for his image of a woman nursing her infant son in a meat processing shed in Yellowstone Park, Montana.

www.somersethouse.org.uk www.syngentaphoto.com

www.impressions-gallery.com www.yanpreston.com