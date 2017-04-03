BJP moves to a creative new hub in London’s East India Dock

BJP's new office © BJP

BJP, the magazine that moved with the times for decades, takes up an exciting new office in London's East India Dock

Established in 1854, BJP is the world’s longest-running photography magazine, with a longevity built on innovation. We showcase the most important pioneers of photography, but we also keep on top of new trends ourselves, sometimes literally moving with the times to stay at the centre of Britain’s creative scene.

Founded in Liverpool, the magazine moved to Covent Garden in 1864; in 2007 we moved to Soho, long at the heart of London’s media industry. In 2013 we settled in Shoreditch, an area then synonymous with art and creative businesses; but the area is changing fast so we’ve now moved again – to the up-and-coming East India Dock.

“We are excited to be one of the first creative young businesses to be making the move to East India Dock, at the start of its transformation into a creative London hub,” says Marc Hartog, CEO of BJP‘s publisher Apptitude Media. “This is an exciting new chapter for BJP in the digital and social era and it is important to be in an environment which the team will enjoy and in which the business can continue to grow.”

Our new home is Republic, a complex created by Trilogy Property and LaSalle and designed to appeal to the next generation of creative and tech-orientated businesses. We’re located on the top floor in a space curated by The Trampery, an organisation which creates beautiful workspaces for creative and digital business, where we join initiatives such as the alt.barbican accelerator programme – a partnership between the Barbican, MUTEK, the British Council, the National Theatre and The Trampery for those working at the intersection of arts, technology and entrepreneurship.

“There’s a war for talent in London, and we want to make sure it’s ‘priced in’ rather than priced out,” says Robert Wolstenholme, managing director of Trilogy Property. “As growing businesses move out of Shoreditch in droves, Republic will not only be affordable for this talented, next-gen workforce, it will be an environment which encourages a sense of innovation and community, in a part of London fast becoming a new cultural and digital hub.”

As the primary home of the London Internet Exchange and one of the main conduits for internet traffic from the US to Europe, the Docklands is a fast-evolving digital hub. With a combined global audience of over one million readers, BJP is now an authority on photography online as well as in print.

The Trampery also has locations in Old Street, Hackney Wick and London Bridge, and in 2015 was commissioned by the City of Oslo to create a strategic blueprint for creating a new innovation district in the Tøyen neighbourhood to the east of the city centre. It’s now continuing to advise as the Tøyen Startup Village takes shape.

“It is great to have BJP and Apptitude Media at the Republic campus,” says Wolstenholme. “Their move from Shoreditch underlines Republic’s ambition to be a new generation workplace destined to creative leaders, and we are proud to bring London’s most talented young businesses to East India Dock.”