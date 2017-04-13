Breakthrough Awards 2017: getting the inside track from the judges

© Diana Markosian

BJP's award for photographers studying or recently graduated has a stellar line-up of judges this year - but what does it take to impress them?

What does it take to win in the BJP‘s Breakthrough Awards? Now in their third edition, the awards have a great line-up of judges this year – Emma Lewis, assistant curator at Tate Modern; Diana Markosian, photographer at Magnum Photos; Emma Bowkett, director of photography at FT Weekend Magazine; Vivienne Gamble, director at Seen Fifteen Gallery & Peckham 24; Maisie Skidmore, online editor at AnOther; Juno Calypso (Artist), Hayley Louisa Brown (Founder & editor of BRICK magazine) and Lisa Farrell, head of exhibitions & events at British Journal of Photography. So what does it take to impress them?

Four different awards are up for grabs, with prizes for single images and series, in both undergraduate and recent graduate categories. “A good project could be one of many different things,” says Vivienne Gamble. “Sometimes it will be the story that the photographer is telling that sets their project apart. The storytelling power of photography is one of the reasons that I’m most drawn to the medium.

“I’m drawn to experimental projects, and to artists who are playing with or pushing the boundaries of photography. When it comes to choosing projects to show in the gallery, I look for ones that are going to expand beyond the confines of the gallery walls,” she adds.

Gamble says that the Breakthrough Awards are particularly interesting because it focuses on emerging artists. For her, the cutting edge is usually where it’s at. “I’ll be looking for a project that either stands out because it’s teaching me something new, or because the photographer is using photography in an exciting or innovative way,” she says.

Maisie Skidmore echoes her words. “I’m looking for something original, something I’ve never seen before,” she says. “That sense of freshness can exist in the tiniest shred of an early idea, but when it’s real it permeates through the whole project. You can’t miss it.”

Skidmore adds that she’s looking for photographers who can take a “time-honoured format”, and push it to show new depths. “That fresh, alternate perspective on an established idea feels very exciting to me at the moment,” she says.

“I’ll be looking for work which shows both visual flair and conceptual confidence,” says Lisa Farrell. “For me, seeing a clear line of enquiry in someone’s work is just as important as a sophisticated visual style. I look forward to seeing images which provoke discussion and have a well considered and consistent visual language.”

In other words, photographers currently studying or within five years of graduation – whether studying photography or something else – our judges are looking forward to seeing your work.

