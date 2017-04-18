Meet the experts: Offspring Photo Meet returns to Hackney

Offspring Photo Meet © Mimi Mollica

A stellar line-up of experts returns to East London on 12 and 13 May for a packed programme of events, talks and reviews

“If you want to get your work seen and your talent celebrated you should look no further!” says Mimi Mollica, photographer and founder of the Offspring Photo Meet. “Photo Meet has become the hub photographers needed in London. With portfolio reviews, talks, workshops, projections, great offers and our beefed up Best Portfolio Award, the two-day event will be fun and inspirational.”

Launched in 2015, Photo Meet returns to Hackney’s Space Studios on 12 and 13 May with a stellar lineup of photo experts, including a portfolio review including experts from Tate Modern, British Journal of Photography, The Photographers’ Gallery, The Observer, FT Weekend Magazine, Vice, and agencies, production companies, galleries, and publishers.

Rising photographic stars Juno Calypso and Francesca Allen will join Tate Modern curator Shoair Mavlian on Friday evening to discuss making work in the internet era, plus rewriting the boundaries of the representation of sex, gender and identity. Jörn Tomter and Luke Archer will host the Saturday Beer O’Clock, presenting their self-produced and self-published magazines, Loupe magazine and I love Chatsworth Road.

Laura El-Tantawy show her new work in a live projection on Saturday evening, accompanied by jazz trumpeter Kevin Davy; while Slideluck Editorial will take over with a night of multimedia projects curated by Maria Teresa Salvati. Director and producer Suresh Kara will lead an intensive one-day videography workshop on Friday.

“We’ve created the Offspring Photo Meet so that people can get together, know each others’ work, promote their talent and be inspired during the two days of talks, workshops, partying, projections, music and more,” says Mollica. “Our community is growing quickly but our friendly and relaxed nature won’t change a bit! We’re a family!”

See the entire program of the Offspring Photo Meet 2017