Photobook: City of Lights – The Undiscovered New York Photographer Marvin E Newman

Coney Island, 1953 © Marvin. E Newman 2017, Howard Greenberg Gallery, courtesy of TASCHEN

An unfairly unsung hero, Marvin E Newman finally gets his due with a book of his dazzling colour shots of the USA

He’s 89 but he’s just got his first monograph – Marvin E Newman, a native New Yorker who’s been taking photographs since the 1940s.

Born in 1927 in New York, Newman was one of the first people to graduate with a degree in photography from the Chicago’s Institute of Art and Design; heading back to NYC in 1952 he then became one of the first to shoot the city in colour. Building up a remarkable body of work there and beyond, he also shot sports photography commissions for magazines such as Life, Look and Sports Illustrated.

Represented by the Howard Greenberg Gallery and lauded by Eastman House, MoMA, and the International Center of Photography, Newman’s work has been known to collectors for years, but first came to wider attention through the book New York: Portrait of a City, edited by former BJP editor Reuel Golden. The new monograph, which includes some 170 images from the 1940s-80s, is also edited by Golden, and includes an essay by New York-based writer, curator and critic Lyle Rexer.

City of Lights: The Undiscovered New York Photographer Marvin E Newman is published on 22 May 22 by Taschen. www.taschen.com