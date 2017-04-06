Photobooks, Portrait, Projects
Published on 6 April 2017

Photobook: Jenny Lewis’ Hackney Studios

written by Diane Smyth
Rosy Nicholas from the book Hackney Studios © Jenny Lewis

Rosy Nicholas from the book Hackney Studios © Jenny Lewis

Artists and creatives shot in their workspaces celebrate - and perhaps commemorate - a vanishing East London era

Hackney has long been celebrated as London’s creative hub, but soaring rent increases are pushing the painters, illustrators, filmmakers, jewellers, ceramicists and fashion designers out of their studios. Jenny Lewis spent four years shooting these creatives in their workspaces and her new book, Hackney Studios, stands as a celebration – and perhaps a commemoration – of a very special time and place.

Hackney Studios is published by Hoxton Mini Press, priced £20. www.hoxtonminipress.com

Fred Butler from the book Hackney Studio © Jenny Lewis

Fred Butler, accessories designer, from the book Hackney Studios © Jenny Lewis

Paul Reynolds from the book Hackney Studios © Jenny Lewis

Paul Reynolds, curator, from the book Hackney Studios © Jenny Lewis

Mary Stephenson from the book Hackney Studios © Jenny Lewis

Mary Stephenson, artist, from the book Hackney Studios © Jenny Lewis

Kevin Francis Gray from the book Hackney Studios © Jenny Lewis

Kevin Francis Gray, sculptor, from the book Hackney Studios © Jenny Lewis

Fiona Banner from the book Hackney Studio © Jenny Lewis

Fiona Banner, artist, from the book Hackney Studios © Jenny Lewis

Mark Pawson from the book Hackney Studio © Jenny Lewis

Mark Pawson, artist, from the book Hackney Studios © Jenny Lewis

Kirsty Harris from the book Hackney Studio © Jenny Lewis

Kirsty Harris, artist, from the book Hackney Studios © Jenny Lewis

Yuri Suzuki from the book Hackney Studio © Jenny Lewis

Yuri Suzuki, sound artist and designer, from the book Hackney Studios © Jenny Lewis

 

MAY 2017 ISSUE:

Female Gaze: New perspectives from the selfie generation. Charlotte Jansen considers a new generation of female photographers who make women their subject.

It’s available to order online now.

THE BJP SHOP | APP STORE | SUBSCRIBE