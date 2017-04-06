Photobook: Jenny Lewis’ Hackney Studios

Rosy Nicholas from the book Hackney Studios © Jenny Lewis

Artists and creatives shot in their workspaces celebrate - and perhaps commemorate - a vanishing East London era

Hackney has long been celebrated as London’s creative hub, but soaring rent increases are pushing the painters, illustrators, filmmakers, jewellers, ceramicists and fashion designers out of their studios. Jenny Lewis spent four years shooting these creatives in their workspaces and her new book, Hackney Studios, stands as a celebration – and perhaps a commemoration – of a very special time and place.

Hackney Studios is published by Hoxton Mini Press, priced £20. www.hoxtonminipress.com