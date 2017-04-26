Photobook: Will Sanders’ Full Colour

From the series 'Full Colour' © Will Sanders, courtesy of the artist

The London-based photographer brightens up an otherwise dark world with his vibrant new photobook

“The world has become a spectrum of grey. We drive silver cars. We wear black clothes. We paint our houses white. When did we all get so boring? When did we let self-expression take a back seat?” argues Will Sanders in Full Colour, his vibrant new photobook looking at the brighter side of life.

“Full Colour is about recognising the beauty in otherwise unnoticed moments and freezing them forever in the hope that other people will appreciate them,” Sanders tells BJP. “I’ve wanted to do a book for years but as time went on all my series kind of morphed into a giant series, so I found it harder and harder to imagine how to channel it into a book.”

The solution came via a friend, the photographer, designer and KesselsKramer employee Gijs Van Den Berg, who advised him about a year ago to make a book focussing simply on colour. Sanders loved the idea and paired up with designerVan Den Berg to make it, successfully raising the money to do so via Kickstarter.

Sanders is a successful commercial photographer, who’s represented by the Twenty Twenty agency, but he initially took a bit of encouragement to get into photography – always interested in it, he says, he was “terrified by the technical side of it”. His wife, Nadine, encouraged him to sign up for evening classes after seeing some of his images of the USA, and while he was still studying he started shooting fashion stories for Tank magazine.

These days he’s pretty well-connected, as the colourway for the Full Colour covers demonstrates. Sanders and Van Den Berg initially decided to make three different versions, one red, one blue, and one yellow, “but when a friend who works with Will.I.am showed him the book he sent a message that ‘Black is the fullest colour’ (which is true. All colours added together become black), so we also decided to do a black one”.

Full Colour by Will Sanders costs £30 and is available via Sanders’ website http://wills.world/ http://twentytwentyagency.com/