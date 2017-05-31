Awards: Emerging talent on the shortlist in the Prix Levallois

15 photographers under 35 years old are in the running for the prestigious Prix Levallois, including Antoine Bruy, Bieke Depoorter, Michal Luczak, Leslie Moquin, Alexey Shlyk, and Maria Sturm & Cemre Yusil
Now in its 10th year, the Prix Levallois is one of the leading prizes for young photographers, with a €10,000 prize for the winner plus a two-month show at the Galerie de L’Escale in Levallois, France this autumn. The prize also offers a Special Mention and an Audience Award to two more winners, and the results are announced on 05 July at Les Rencontres d’Arles.
This year the 15-strong shortlist was drawn from over 700 applications, by photographers from 70 different countries. The shortlisted photographers are: Jean-Luc Adrianasolo, age 33, Madagascar/Switzerland; Andrés Baron (31), Columbia; Antoine Bruy (30), France; Alexander Caballero Diaz (27), Peru; Hubert Crabières (27), France; Bieke Depoorter (30), Belgium; Michal Luczak (34), Poland; Louis Matton (27), France; Etienne Malapert (25), France; Leslie Moquin (30), France; Viacheslav Poliakov (30), Ukraine; Alexey Shlyk (30), Belarus; Lotte Reimann (35), Germany; Maria Sturm (31) & Cemre Yesil (30), Germany/Romania & Turkey; Yana Wernicke (29) & Jonas Feige (27), Germany.
www.prix-levallois.com BJP has previously run articles on a number of the nominees: Antoine Bruy, Michal Luczak, Alexey Shlyk, Leslie Moquin and Cemre Yesil click their names to find out more about their projects.
From the series Lviv – God’s Will © Viacheslav Poliakov
From the series Lviv – God’s Will © Viacheslav Poliakov
From the series Rakely © Jean-Luc Andrianasolo
From the series Rakely © Jean-Luc Andrianasolo
From the series Rakely © Jean-Luc Andrianasolo
From the series The Appleseed Necklace © Alexey Shlyk
From the series The Appleseed Necklace © Alexey Shlyk
From the series The Appleseed Necklace © Alexey Shlyk
From the series Elles © Alexander Caballero Diaz
From the series Elles © Alexander Caballero Diaz
From the series Elles © Alexander Caballero Diaz
From the series La Ville des possibles © Etienne Malapert
From the series La Ville des possibles © Etienne Malapert
From the series La Ville des possibles © Etienne Malapert
From the series Outback Mythologies © Antoine Bruy
From the series Outback Mythologies © Antoine Bruy
From the series Outback Mythologies © Antoine Bruy
From the series La Pesanteur et la Grâce © Hubert Crabières
From the series La Pesanteur et la Grâce © Hubert Crabières
From the series La Pesanteur et la Grâce © Hubert Crabières
No 39 (zental portrait), from the series Temptation or Dr. de Clérambault © Lotte Reimann
No 44 (all-express, burqa white), from the series Temptation or Dr. de Clérambault © Lotte Reimann
No 64 (elephantlasis), from the series Temptation or Dr. de Clérambault © Lotte Reimann
From the series Objets Autonomes © Louis Matton
From the series Objets Autonomes © Louis Matton
From the series Objets Autonomes © Louis Matton
From the series Birds’ Sake © Maria Sturm and Cemre Yesil
From the series Birds’ Sake © Maria Sturm and Cemre Yesil
From the series Birds’ Sake © Maria Sturm and Cemre Yesil
From the series 11.41 © Michal Luczak
From the series 11.41 © Michal Luczak
From the series 11.41 © Michal Luczak
From the series Hasta Abajo, hasta Abajo, Soundystems dans les Caraïbes colombiennes © Leslie Moquin
From the series Hasta Abajo, hasta Abajo, Soundystems dans les Caraïbes colombiennes © Leslie Moquin
From the series Hasta Abajo, hasta Abajo, Soundystems dans les Caraïbes colombiennes © Leslie Moquin
Image © Yana Wernicke et Jonas Feige
Image © Yana Wernicke et Jonas Feige
Image © Yana Wernicke et Jonas Feige
From the series Mumkin/Who knows © Bieke Depoorter
From the series Mumkin/Who knows © Bieke Depoorter
From the series Mumkin/Who knows © Bieke Depoorter
From the series Unpopular Century © Andre Baron
From the series Unpopular Century © Andre Baron
From the series Unpopular Century © Andre Baron