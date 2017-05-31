Awards, Competitions, Documentary, Events, Exhibitions, Festivals, Fine Art, New Talent, News
Published on 31 May 2017

Awards: Emerging talent on the shortlist in the Prix Levallois

written by Diane Smyth

From the series Lviv - God's Will © Viacheslav Poliakov

15 photographers under 35 years old are in the running for the prestigious Prix Levallois, including Antoine Bruy, Bieke Depoorter, Michal Luczak, Leslie Moquin, Alexey Shlyk, and Maria Sturm & Cemre Yusil

Now in its 10th year, the Prix Levallois is one of the leading prizes for young photographers, with a €10,000 prize for the winner plus a two-month show at the Galerie de L’Escale in Levallois, France this autumn. The prize also offers a Special Mention and an Audience Award to two more winners, and the results are announced on 05 July at Les Rencontres d’Arles.

This year the 15-strong shortlist was drawn from over 700 applications, by photographers from 70 different countries. The shortlisted photographers are: Jean-Luc Adrianasolo, age 33, Madagascar/Switzerland; Andrés Baron (31), Columbia; Antoine Bruy (30), France; Alexander Caballero Diaz (27), Peru; Hubert Crabières (27), France; Bieke Depoorter (30), Belgium; Michal Luczak (34), Poland; Louis Matton (27), France; Etienne Malapert (25), France; Leslie Moquin (30), France; Viacheslav Poliakov (30), Ukraine; Alexey Shlyk (30), Belarus; Lotte Reimann (35), Germany; Maria Sturm (31) & Cemre Yesil (30), Germany/Romania & Turkey; Yana Wernicke (29) & Jonas Feige (27), Germany.

www.prix-levallois.com BJP has previously run articles on a number of the nominees: Antoine Bruy, Michal Luczak, Alexey Shlyk, Leslie Moquin and Cemre Yesil click their names to find out more about their projects. 

From the series Lviv – God’s Will © Viacheslav Poliakov

From the series Lviv – God’s Will © Viacheslav Poliakov

From the series Rakely © Jean-Luc Andrianasolo

From the series Rakely © Jean-Luc Andrianasolo

From the series Rakely © Jean-Luc Andrianasolo

From the series The Appleseed Necklace © Alexey Shlyk

From the series The Appleseed Necklace © Alexey Shlyk

From the series The Appleseed Necklace © Alexey Shlyk

From the series Elles © Alexander Caballero Diaz

From the series Elles © Alexander Caballero Diaz

From the series Elles © Alexander Caballero Diaz

From the series La Ville des possibles © Etienne Malapert

From the series La Ville des possibles © Etienne Malapert

From the series La Ville des possibles © Etienne Malapert

From the series Outback Mythologies © Antoine Bruy

From the series Outback Mythologies © Antoine Bruy

From the series Outback Mythologies © Antoine Bruy

From the series La Pesanteur et la Grâce © Hubert Crabières

From the series La Pesanteur et la Grâce © Hubert Crabières

From the series La Pesanteur et la Grâce © Hubert Crabières

No 39 (zental portrait), from the series Temptation or Dr. de Clérambault © Lotte Reimann

No 44 (all-express, burqa white), from the series Temptation or Dr. de Clérambault © Lotte Reimann

No 64 (elephantlasis), from the series Temptation or Dr. de Clérambault © Lotte Reimann

From the series Objets Autonomes © Louis Matton

From the series Objets Autonomes © Louis Matton

From the series Objets Autonomes © Louis Matton

From the series Birds’ Sake © Maria Sturm and Cemre Yesil

From the series Birds’ Sake © Maria Sturm and Cemre Yesil

From the series Birds’ Sake © Maria Sturm and Cemre Yesil

From the series 11.41 © Michal Luczak

From the series 11.41 © Michal Luczak

From the series 11.41 © Michal Luczak

From the series Hasta Abajo, hasta Abajo, Soundystems dans les Caraïbes colombiennes © Leslie Moquin

From the series Hasta Abajo, hasta Abajo, Soundystems dans les Caraïbes colombiennes © Leslie Moquin

From the series Hasta Abajo, hasta Abajo, Soundystems dans les Caraïbes colombiennes © Leslie Moquin

Image © Yana Wernicke et Jonas Feige

Image © Yana Wernicke et Jonas Feige

Image © Yana Wernicke et Jonas Feige

From the series Mumkin/Who knows © Bieke Depoorter

From the series Mumkin/Who knows © Bieke Depoorter

From the series Mumkin/Who knows © Bieke Depoorter

From the series Unpopular Century © Andre Baron

From the series Unpopular Century © Andre Baron

From the series Unpopular Century © Andre Baron

