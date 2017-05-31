Awards: Emerging talent on the shortlist in the Prix Levallois

From the series Lviv - God's Will © Viacheslav Poliakov

15 photographers under 35 years old are in the running for the prestigious Prix Levallois, including Antoine Bruy, Bieke Depoorter, Michal Luczak, Leslie Moquin, Alexey Shlyk, and Maria Sturm & Cemre Yusil

Now in its 10th year, the Prix Levallois is one of the leading prizes for young photographers, with a €10,000 prize for the winner plus a two-month show at the Galerie de L’Escale in Levallois, France this autumn. The prize also offers a Special Mention and an Audience Award to two more winners, and the results are announced on 05 July at Les Rencontres d’Arles.

This year the 15-strong shortlist was drawn from over 700 applications, by photographers from 70 different countries. The shortlisted photographers are: Jean-Luc Adrianasolo, age 33, Madagascar/Switzerland; Andrés Baron (31), Columbia; Antoine Bruy (30), France; Alexander Caballero Diaz (27), Peru; Hubert Crabières (27), France; Bieke Depoorter (30), Belgium; Michal Luczak (34), Poland; Louis Matton (27), France; Etienne Malapert (25), France; Leslie Moquin (30), France; Viacheslav Poliakov (30), Ukraine; Alexey Shlyk (30), Belarus; Lotte Reimann (35), Germany; Maria Sturm (31) & Cemre Yesil (30), Germany/Romania & Turkey; Yana Wernicke (29) & Jonas Feige (27), Germany.

www.prix-levallois.com