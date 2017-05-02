BJP #7860, Ones to Watch, featuring a cover shot by Nadine Ijewere

Since 2011, we’ve dedicated an issue of BJP to identifying the best emerging talent in the photographic world – the image-makers poised for international success and set to loom large in the industry for years to come. In our annual Talent Issues, we’ve featured over 100 photographers who have gone on to firmly establish themselves in their respective fields, shining a spotlight on the work of photographers such as Diana Markosian, Max Pinckers and Mariela Sancari.

This year, a global panel of 115 experts – including Erik Kessels, Olivier Laurent, Zelda Cheatle, Poulomi Basu and more – to nominate photographers they think represent the future of photography.

The panel – made up of editors, curators, educators, gallery owners, festival directors, writers and photographers – have all weighed in and represent the full spectrum of the photographic community. We present the photographers set to make noise in 2017:





“The sixth edition of our annual talent issue is perhaps our most eclectic yet, celebrating emerging photographers breaking into commercial and editorial fields, or establishing themselves on their own terms with personal projects that define their individual take on the world. They are drawn from six continents, put forward by a global network of nominators with local and international expertise.

“Fashion and portraiture plays a leading role on this year’s list, from our cover photographer, Nadine Ijewere, whose work strives to challenge stereotypes, even as she establishes a foothold in the industry shooting for the likes of Dazed and i-D, to newcomers Durimel, a pair of twin brothers who have only recently started out, but have just signed for CLM agency and shot a campaign for Kenzo.

“Tom Johnson, one of three Briton’s among this year’s Ones To Watch, is another, artfully drawing on documentary conventions while playfully introducing staged elements in editorials for magazines including AnOther and American Vogue, or shooting his own work, such as his new project on two Polish acrobats who’ve worked together for 50 years.

“Others are motivated by a sense of conviction; Carlo Gabuca documenting state-sanctioned assassinations in The Philippines, while Çağdaş Erdoğan is driven by a sense of urgency to capture secular life in his homeland’s rapidly changing socio-political landscape, filling the void left by Turkey’s neutered media.

“These are uncertain times for emerging photographers, but the lack of clear career opportunities brings its own freedoms. Getting seen has never been so challenging, competing among the avalanche of images we encounter daily, yet these photographers are freed from many of the conventions and ideologies that held back their predecessors. For better or worse, anything goes if the images themselves have currency.” Simon Bainbridge, editor.

