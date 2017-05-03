BJP’s search for the world’s best emerging talent

BJP’s Breakthrough Awards are soon coming to a close but there’s still time to enter.

We’re offering students and recent graduates an opportunity to showcase their work and launch their careers and we’ll be selecting four outstanding photographers to have their work presented in a group exhibition in East London, be published on BJP’s print, online and digital platforms, and receive expert advice on launching a successful career in photography.

Now in their third edition, the Breakthrough awards have a great line-up of judges this year – Emma Lewis, assistant curator at Tate Modern; Diana Markosian, photographer at Magnum Photos; Emma Bowkett, director of photography at FT Weekend Magazine; Vivienne Gamble, director at Seen Fifteen Gallery & Peckham 24; Maisie Skidmore, online editor at AnOther; Juno Calypso (Artist), Hayley Louisa Brown (Founder & editor of BRICK magazine) and Lisa Farrell, head of exhibitions & events at British Journal of Photography. So what does it take to impress them or win Breakthrough?

Further below, we’ve put together a series of articles and a short video to help you get the best out of your entry. These include helpful information and tips on what the judges are looking for and interviews with past entrants.

Find out more: bjpbreakthrough.com

What the judges are looking for Part I

What the judges are looking for Part II

Past Winner: Simone Sapienza

Past Winner: Jan McCullough

Enter Now: bjpbreakthrough.com

BJP’s Breakthrough Awards are generously supported by:

Enter Now: bjpbreakthrough.com