London Photo week: Emmanuelle Andrianjafy wins Mack First Book Award

Born in 1983, Emmanuelle Andrianjafy grew up in Madagascar and worked as an engineer in France before moving to Dakar in 2011. Relocation to Senegal proved quite a shock. “It’s very energetic, very hectic, very loud,” she told BJP for the June ‘Ones to Watch’ issue. “It’s very different to where I’ve lived before. It’s by the sea but it’s not peaceful; the landscape is harsh and dry. I was tempted to not deal with it and just stay at home.”

For a few years Andrianjafy saw the city mainly through a car window but, with her husband based in Dakar for work, she decided she had to get to know the place. Out walking, she became familiar with its streets and alleys, taking a camera to help process the adjustment. “It’s what I know best,” she says. “If I could write, I would do that.”

Her first photographs were black and white, but by 2015 she had become interested in using colour and, with “no background in art at all”, signed up to JH Engström and Margot Wallard’s Atelier Smedsby workshop for some help. “I looked at their images and thought, ‘I just don’t understand what you’re doing’,” she says.

“That attracted me. I told them what was happening, that I was disorientated – that I knew that I wanted to take pictures but I didn’t know where to start – and they helped me over a period of two years.”