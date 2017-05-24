Photo London join La Fábrica to launch the Book Dummy Award

Would you like to see your dummy published as a book? La Fábrica and Photo London have just launched a new publishing award, supported by BJP

The Book Dummy Award is a new competition run by La Fábrica and Photo London, who say they are “joining forces to select and publish an outstanding art photography project in terms of quality, uniqueness and international outlook”.

The award, which is supported by British Journal of Photography, offers one winner the chance to have their book published in a print run of at least a thousand copies, and have it presented at next year’s Photo London art fair and at PhotoEspaña photofestival in Madrid. It will be backed by a worldwide marketing campaign and global distribution, and entered into major book awards.

Photographers from anywhere in the world, of any age, and working with any style or subject matter are invited to submit their projects to the prize. The winning dummy will be picked out by a panel comprising: photo editor and independent curator Monica Allende; Michael Benson, the founder and director of Photo London; Álvaro Matías, managing director and editor of La Fábrica; Simon Bainbridge, editor of BJP; the photographers Cristina de Middel and Stephen Gill; designer Fernando Gutiérrez; and the curators and photo editors Susan Bright and Rodrigo Orrantia.

The deadline is 20 October.

Based in Madrid, La Fábrica runs PhotoEspaña, one of the world’s leading photofestivals, as well as staging travelling exhibitions and workshops, and is a major publishing house that has published more than 600 titles, most recently including Will by Reiner Riedler and Autobiographies by Max Pam. Photo London just finished its successful third outing, welcoming specialist galleries in the biggest fair of its kind in the UK plus an accompanying public programme.