Photo London week: FOAM Talent show

From the series Pieces of Me, Vogue Italia 2015 © Louise Parker

Foam Magazine picked out 24 artists tipped to shape the future of the photography, and their work's now on going on show in London

“With this exhibition FOAM is trying to form a vision of how contemporary photography is shaped by young photographers,” says Mirjam Kooiman, curator at the FOAM Fotografiemuseum Amsterdam. “These artists have already made really good work, and they have a lot of potential.”

She’s discussing the Foam Talent show, which gathers work by 24 artists under the age of 35. Selected by the editors of FOAM magazine out of almost 15,000 submissions from 75 different countries, the photographers were first announced in the Talent issue of FOAM magazine last September, and their work is now in a group show travelling around the world. The London outing, in the Beaconsfield Vauxhall gallery, opens on 18 May.

For Kooiman the exhibition is an opportunity to reflect on the themes running through the photographers’ work, despite their widely differing styles. One such theme this year is the question of identity, she says. “Samuel Gratacap made a series of refugees in Lybia,” she explains. “Sofia Ayarzagoitia travelled four years through Spain, creating a visual diary that documents the kind of relationship she had with the people she met.”

Niccolo Degiorgis has photographed hidden places used as mosques by Muslims living in Italy, where Islam is not recognised as a religion by the State. “Their mosques are always behind very anonymous facilities where people gather behind closed doors,” says Kooiman. “It is an important document reflecting upon the concept of the freedom.”

Sam Contis considered traditional male identity with a project on one of the USA’s last remaining all-male colleges, which sits just east of the Sierras and a few miles north of Death Valley; Juno Calypso, Ilona Szwarc and Louise Parker all consider the concept of ideal female beauty.

“Juno turns into an alter-ego reflecting on female beauty, Ilona Szwarc also found a double as a sort of makeup artist with Youtube tutorials,” says Kooiman. “She shows how to apply a makeup to the double, turning her into a sad or an old person, offering different kind of version of herself.

“Nowadays identity is an extremely important issue,” she concludes. “On the one hand, we have online identities and are very much aware of how we present ourselves in social media; on the other hand, we have to deal with ideas of national identity and how we are looking at the other.”

Foam Talent is on show from the 18 May – 18 June 2017 at London’s Beaconsfield Vauxhall. www.foam.org