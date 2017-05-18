Photo London week: The Graduate Photographers Award 2017

From the series ‘Martha’ © Sian Davey, courtesy of Magnum Photos

“This award provides the opportunity to both support and celebrate exceptional photographic talent,” says Shannon Ghannam, global education manager at Magnum Photos London. “It’s been exciting over the past two years to watch the career progression of those who have won previous iterations.”

She’s talking about the Graduate Photographers’ Award 2017, which is run by Photo London and Magnum Photos, and supported by RBB Economics. The ten image-makers to scoop it this year are: Carl Bigmore, Georgs Avetisjans, Kazuma Obara, Lua Ribeira, Martin Seeds, Matthew Broadhead, Michael Vince Kim, Monica Alcazar-Duarte, Sam Ivin and Sian Davey.

The winners’ work was picked out by a panel of industry experts, including Ghannam and Magnum photographer Mark Power, and each image-maker now wins a portfolio review with the panel plus tutoring from a Magnum photographer, as well as having their work presented at Photo London.

