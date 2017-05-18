Awards, Documentary, Events, Exhibitions, Fairs, Fine Art, News, Portrait, Uncategorized
Photo London week: The Graduate Photographers Award 2017

Written by Susanna D'Aliesio

From the series ‘Martha’ © Sian Davey, courtesy of Magnum Photos

The ten winners are: Carl Bigmore, Georgs Avetisjans, Kazuma Obara, Lua Ribeira, Martin Seeds, Matthew Broadhead, Michael Vince Kim, Monica Alcazar-Duarte, Sam Ivin and Sian Davey.

“This award provides the opportunity to both support and celebrate exceptional photographic talent,” says Shannon Ghannam, global education manager at Magnum Photos London. “It’s been exciting over the past two years to watch the career progression of those who have won previous iterations.”

She’s talking about the Graduate Photographers’ Award 2017, which is run by Photo London and Magnum Photos, and supported by RBB Economics. The ten image-makers to scoop it this year are: Carl Bigmore, Georgs Avetisjans, Kazuma Obara, Lua Ribeira, Martin Seeds, Matthew Broadhead, Michael Vince Kim, Monica Alcazar-Duarte, Sam Ivin and Sian Davey.

The winners’ work was picked out by a panel of industry experts, including Ghannam and Magnum photographer Mark Power, and each image-maker now wins a portfolio review with the panel plus tutoring from a Magnum photographer, as well as having their work presented at Photo London.

Democratic Republic of Congo. Time waiting for asylum, 15 years. From the series ‘Lingering Ghosts’
© Sam Ivin, courtesy of Magnum Photos

Brian, Independence, Owens Valley, Inyo County, California, May 2016, from the series ‘There It Is. Take It’ © Carl Bigmore, courtesy of Magnum Photos

From the series ‘Homeland’ The Longest Village in the Country © Georgs Avetisjans, courtesy of Magnum Photos

From the series The New Colonists, Family-UFO. Labour Day Weekend fair in Mars, PA © Monica Alcazar-Duarte, courtesy of Magnum Photos

From the series ‘Exposure’, If the problem was visible for people, they would not ask a question like that. I felt hurt and angry. © Kazuma Obara, courtesy of Magnum Photos

From the series ‘Assembly’ © Martin Seeds, courtesy of Magnum Photos

Sisters Olga and Adelina Lim Hi are among the few Korean-Cubans who do not have a mixed heritage, from the series ‘Aenikkaeng’ © Michael Vince Kim, courtesy of Magnum Photos

