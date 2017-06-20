Sponsored by Intrepid Camera Company
Published on 16 June 2017

20 shortlisted photographers announced for the Intrepid Film Photography Award

Written by British Journal of Photography

© Daniel Mulheran

We're happy to announce the shortlisted photographers for the Intrepid Film Photography Award!

Thank you to all who submitted to the Intrepid Film Photography Award, we had 4765 entries from all four corners of the globe – clearly proving that film is still alive and kicking.

The final 3 winners will be announced tomorrow! They will receive their very own exclusive BJP-engraved limited edition 4×5 camera. Not only that but 50 sheets of film will be provided for each winner to shoot a new body of work, courtesy of Ilford Photo. They will also be featured on BJP Online, and their new work, taken on the Intrepid camera, will be showcased at a full-scale group exhibition in London with production support by Metro Imaging.

A big thank you is in order to Ilford Photo and Metro Imaging  without their dedication and passion for film photography, and support of talented photographers, this competition wouldn’t have been possible.

Barbara Paredes Fernandez

A Q’ero man in Hatun Q’ero waiting for the rest of the people to leave the village in order to close the wooden gates © Barbara Paredes Fernandez

Daniel Mulheran

© Daniel Mulheran

David Langham

© David Langham

Fern Leigh Albert

© Fern Leigh Albert

Jim Mortram

© Jim Mortram

Juliana Kasumu

© Juliana Kasumu

Kirk Ellingham

© Kirk Ellingham

Lewis Khan

© Lewis Khan

Marta Giaccone

USA / Rhode Island / Providence / April 2016. David Kolsky on his 67th birthday at his favorite place, Minerva Pizzeria © Marta Giaccone

Maryam Khastoo

© Maryam Khastoo

Matthew Sherwood

Woomera, South Australia, Australia. 2016.
Sally poses at a remote motel in Woomera before heading to a Halloween party at the local Returned and Services League branch © Matthew Sherwood

Michael Novotny

© Michael Novotny

Mimi Mollica

A man is waiting for the bus at a vandalised bus stop in Palermo © Mimi Mollica

Pauline Magnenat

© Pauline Magnenat

Sabine Rovers

© Sabine Rovers

Samuel Jackson

© Samuel Jackson

Sarah Christianson

© Sarah Christianson

Travis Hodges

© Travis Hodges

Viviana Peretti

Skulls and bones of people killed by different ‘actors of the conflict’ (guerrilla, paramilitaries, police or even the Army) are kept in the lab of the ENAC (Escuela Nacional de Criminalística y Ciencias Forenses, National School of Criminalistic and Forensic Science) in Medellin. Medellin, January 2017 © Viviana Peretti

Wunmi Onibudo

© Wunmi Onibudo

Watch this space, the 3 winners will be announced tomorrow!

The Intrepid Camera Co. is a young start-up enabling a new generation of photographers of all kinds to put down their digital cameras and embrace the world of film with their affordable large-format cameras.

