20 shortlisted photographers announced for the Intrepid Film Photography Award

We're happy to announce the shortlisted photographers for the Intrepid Film Photography Award!

Thank you to all who submitted to the Intrepid Film Photography Award, we had 4765 entries from all four corners of the globe – clearly proving that film is still alive and kicking.

The final 3 winners will be announced tomorrow! They will receive their very own exclusive BJP-engraved limited edition 4×5 camera. Not only that but 50 sheets of film will be provided for each winner to shoot a new body of work, courtesy of Ilford Photo. They will also be featured on BJP Online, and their new work, taken on the Intrepid camera, will be showcased at a full-scale group exhibition in London with production support by Metro Imaging.

A big thank you is in order to Ilford Photo and Metro Imaging – without their dedication and passion for film photography, and support of talented photographers, this competition wouldn’t have been possible.

Barbara Paredes Fernandez

Daniel Mulheran

David Langham

Fern Leigh Albert

Jim Mortram

Juliana Kasumu

Kirk Ellingham

Lewis Khan

Marta Giaccone

Maryam Khastoo

Matthew Sherwood

Michael Novotny

Mimi Mollica

Pauline Magnenat

Sabine Rovers

Samuel Jackson

Sarah Christianson

Travis Hodges

Viviana Peretti

Wunmi Onibudo

Watch this space, the 3 winners will be announced tomorrow!

The Intrepid Camera Co. is a young start-up enabling a new generation of photographers of all kinds to put down their digital cameras and embrace the world of film with their affordable large-format cameras.

