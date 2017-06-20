20 shortlisted photographers announced for the Intrepid Film Photography Award

We're happy to announce the shortlisted photographers for the Intrepid Film Photography Award!
Thank you to all who submitted to the Intrepid Film Photography Award, we had 4765 entries from all four corners of the globe – clearly proving that film is still alive and kicking.
The final 3 winners will be announced tomorrow! They will receive their very own exclusive BJP-engraved limited edition 4×5 camera. Not only that but 50 sheets of film will be provided for each winner to shoot a new body of work, courtesy of Ilford Photo. They will also be featured on BJP Online, and their new work, taken on the Intrepid camera, will be showcased at a full-scale group exhibition in London with production support by Metro Imaging.
A big thank you is in order to Ilford Photo and Metro Imaging – without their dedication and passion for film photography, and support of talented photographers, this competition wouldn’t have been possible.
Barbara Paredes Fernandez
Daniel Mulheran
David Langham
Fern Leigh Albert
Jim Mortram
Juliana Kasumu
Kirk Ellingham
Lewis Khan
Marta Giaccone
Maryam Khastoo
Matthew Sherwood
Michael Novotny
Mimi Mollica
Pauline Magnenat
Sabine Rovers
Samuel Jackson
Sarah Christianson
Travis Hodges
Viviana Peretti
Wunmi Onibudo
Watch this space, the 3 winners will be announced tomorrow!
The Intrepid Camera Co. is a young start-up enabling a new generation of photographers of all kinds to put down their digital cameras and embrace the world of film with their affordable large-format cameras.
Sponsored by Intrepid Camera Co.: This editorial feature was made possible with the support of Intrepid Camera Co. Please click here for more information on sponsored content funding at British Journal of Photography.
