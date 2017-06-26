Awards: Five finalists for the ING Unseen Talent Award 2017

Smoking dude, 2017 © Robin Lopvet

Brighton-based photographer Alexandra Lethbridge is one of five emerging artists shortlisted for the €10,000 prize

The ING Unseen Talent Award is one of the most generous prizes out there for young photographers, with a €10,000 fund to make new work up for grabs, plus mentoring from Nadav Kander and a group show at Unseen Amsterdam for all the finalists. This year, the five shortlisted artists are: Alexandra Lethbridge (b. 1987, UK); Tom Callemin (b. 1991, Belgium); Andrea Grützner (b. 1984, Germany); Robin Lopvet (b. 1990, France); and Stefanie Moshammer (b. 1988, Austria).

The finalists were picked out by a panel of experts including: Franek Ammer, curator at the Fotofestiwal team in Łódź; Tim Clark, editor-in-chief and director of 1000 Words; Lucy Conticello, director of Photography at M, Le Monde; and Celina Lunsford, artistic director, Fotografie Forum Frankfurt. The final jury includes: Maryam Eisler, photographer, Trustee of Whitechapel, co-chair of Tate’s MENAAC, and Unseen ambassador; Francis Hodgson, Professor in the Culture of Photography, head of photographs Sotheby’s, and Founder of Prix Pictet; and Anna-Kaisa Rastenberger, Professor Exhibition Studies and Spatiality, University of Arts Helsinki.

A prize will also be awarded by members of the public, with that winner awarded a commission to make new work for the ING Collection. Both winners will be announced at the opening night of Unseen Amsterdam on 21 September.

“In today’s world, where millions of images are being generated daily, it is very challenging for artists to have their series of work properly seen and absorbed by appropriate audiences,” said Nadav Kander. “The ING Unseen Talent Award provides a platform that responds to this challenge and goes further, helping artists with financial aid and a network of support and nurturing from leading entities. I am proud to be granted this privilege to be a part of this award.”

The ING Unseen Talent Award started in 2013 as a prize for emerging Dutch artists, but is now international in scope. Austrian image-maker Thomas Albdorf won the Jury Award in 2016, and Miren Pastor picked up the Public Award the same year.

Unseen Amsterdam takes place from 21-24 September this year. www.unseenamsterdam.com