BJP Breakthrough for emerging photographers

BJP's Breakthrough Sessions 2016 © Hannah Burton

BJP's Breakthrough Sessions are open from 23 June - featuring leading industry speakers and the BJP Breakthrough Awards exhibition

Would you like to get advice from Vivienne Gamble (director, Seen Fifteen), Hamish Crooks (licensing director, Magnum Photos), Jaki Jo Hannan (senior creative producer, AMV BBDO) and Dominic Bell (Webber Represents)? Well now you can – completely free of charge – at BJP‘s Breakthrough Sessions.

Held in the Old Truman Brewery, East London, during the Free Range student shows, the sessions are designed to help emerging photographers break into the industry. The sessions are divided into four days, each focusing on a different area of the industry and with four or five relevant speakers. Each day is free, but photographers must reserve a place online before attending.

Friday 23 June 2017 – Working in the editorial market

12pm – Max Ferguson (photographic director, PORT Magazine)

1pm – Andrea Kurland (editor-in-chief, Huck)

2pm – Hayley Louisa Brown (founder and editor-in-chief, BRICK)

3pm – Francesca Allen in conversation with Maisie Skidmore (online editor, AnOther Magazine)

Monday 26 June 2017 – Breaking into the art world

12pm – Marisa Bellani (founder and director, Roman Road)

1pm – Elizabeth Breiner (editor and co-founder, nineteensixtyeight)

2pm – Vivienne Gamble (director, Seen Fifteen)

3pm – Antony Cairns in conversation with Diane Smyth (BJP)

Friday 30 June 2017 – Publishing your photobook

12pm – Jenny Lewis (photographer)

1pm – Ben Freeman (creative director, Ditto Press)

2pm – Sian Davey in conversation with Hannah Watson (Trolley Books)

3pm – John Maclean in conversation with Simon Bainbridge (BJP)

Monday 3 July 2017 – Working on commercial projects and selling your images

12pm – Dominic Bell (Webber Represents)

1pm – Gem Fletcher (photographic art director)

2pm – Hamish Crooks (licensing director, Magnum Photos)

3pm – Jaki Jo Hannan (senior creative producer, AMV BBDO)

In addition to hearing the talks, photographers attending will be able to see the Breakthrough Awards exhibition, featuring work by Breakthrough Award winners Ryan James Caruthers, Jocelyn Allen, Todd R Darling and Cathal Abberton. The exhibition will be open for visitors from 23 June – 03 July, 10am-4pm.

BJP’s Breakthrough Award exhibition and Breakthrough Sessions are at Shop 13, Old Truman Brewery, 15 Hanbury Street, London, E1 6QR www.bjpbreakthrough.com