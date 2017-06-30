1854 Media wins at the PPA Awards

1854 Media has won the Publishing Innovator of the Year award at the 2017 PPAs

The 1854 Media was named the Publishing Innovator of the Year at the PPA awards for the second time in the last four years.

The annual event held last night at the Grosvenor House in London recognises the achievements of numerous publications and media brands across a host of categories, promoting companies involved in the production of media in the UK. 1854 Media was up against an impressive shortlist of Balance Publishing, The Institution of Engineering & Technology and Open Door Media Publishing. The award is one dedicated to publications with an annual turnover of under £10 million, and was presented in front of more than 800 guests from the publishing industry.

CEO and founder of 1854 Media (the publisher of BJP since the rebrand of Apptitude Media just this month), Marc Hartog, said: “It is very humbling to be named the PPA Publishing Innovator of the Year for the second time in four years, especially in the company of many of the media brands I most respect and admire. It is all down the hard work and creativity of the 1854 team, so them being recognised by the industry is very special.”

The citation in the winners’ programme read: “The passion, drive, and dedication of this small hard-working team really stood out for our judges. Their focus on creativity and innovation is exemplary: developing the print product, implementing a new events strategy, and not to mention sourcing investment through a crowdfunding campaign. 1854 Media’s win in this category is a fitting reward for a brave and determined approach that has delivered real benefits for this ambitious company”.

1854 Media’s winning category was judged by a prestigious panel featuring Julie Harris, Group Managing Director of Immediate Media, Georgina Holt, from Hearst Magazines UK, Julian Lloyd-Evans, Managing Director of Dennis Publishing and Sue Todd, CEO of Magnetic.

The PPA CEO, Barry McIlheney, said of the awards: “It has been another incredibly competitive year for the PPA Awards. The sheer breadth of talent that shines out across the shortlists reflects how our industry is adapting and evolving to new challenges through creativity, innovation, and a professional commitment to creating content of the highest standard. Congratulation to all of this year’s winners and highly commended entries.”

