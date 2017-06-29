Festivals: Visa Pour l’Image returns for the 29th time

Jimji (6), in anguish screaming “Papa!” before the funeral of Jimboy Bolasa (25). Bolasa's body, showing signs of torture as well as gunshot wounds, was found under a bridge. The police said he was a drug dealer, but according to his family, he had surrendered earlier, answering President Duterte's call to follow what was supposed to be a drug-treatment program. Manila, October 10, 2016. From the series "They Are Slaughering Us Like Animals" © Daniel Berehulak for The New York Times

"In these turbulent times, photojournalists are obviously needed, and play an essential role," says Jean-François Leroy as Visa announces its programme

“Dear Photographers, let’s stop and think,” writes Jean-François Leroy, director general of Visa Pour l’Image in his introduction to the international festival of photojournalism. He goes on to urge photographers to properly edit their work, and their writing – ending: “In these turbulent times, photojournalists are obviously needed, and play an essential role which is now more important than ever. Yes, we need you, so please do not let us down.”

Leroy co-founded the festival in 1989, another turbulent time, along with Jean Lelièvre and supported by Paris Match‘s Roger Thérond; incredibly, he’s now heading up the festival as it returns to Perpignan for the 29th time from 02 – 17 September. The exhibitions include work by Lu Guang on pollution in China, by Isadora Kosofsky on American juveniles in prison, by Alvaro Canovas on the retaking of Mosul, and the last showing of the 2017 World Press Photo show.

The Pro Week is from 04 – 09 September, and includes evening projections, a portfolio review and several talks and round tables. It also includes the presentation of several awards – including the Canon Female Photojournalist Award 2017, the prize for which is €8000 to create a new project to be shown at the next Visa.

www.visapourlimage.com