From the BJP archives: Prix Levallois nominee Leslie Moquin

When French photographer Leslie Moquin first visited Shanghai after graduating from the National School of Photography in Arles, she was struck by the frenzied advertising plastered around the city. Noting the surreal atmosphere of this “city of contradictions”, she was fascinated by the contrast between this utopian imagery and the fast-paced lifestyle she saw around her.

Moquin studied literature and international studies before turning to photography, which has fuelled her interest in exploring ideas about society and geopolitical issues; she works in the space between documentary and fine art, and says it is the ambiguity of photography that suits her practice.

“Photography seems to me a good way to raise a question whilst leaving space for the thoughts and imagination of the viewer,” she told BJP, for the cover article of the July 2016 issue. “It is a medium that allows you to read between the lines.”

She began developing Shanghai Cosmetic during a class about creativity and globalisation at the Offshore School in Shanghai, led by educator Paul Devautour. Offshore encourages projects that experiment with new ways of thinking about and making art in a globalised economy. “The topic was really relevant in the context of the Shanghai megalopolis, where art and luxury brands walk together and advertising images are everywhere,” says Moquin.