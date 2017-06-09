10 of the Best Submissions from the Intrepid Film Photography Award

© Jean Jaques Ader

Catherine Hyland

The Photographer

I am a female photographer whose work is primarily landscape-based and rooted in notions of fabricated memory, grids, enclosures, and national identity – Chinese in particular.

The Image

I have a keen interest in the ‘sublime’; the idea that embracing how small we are and vulnerable can be empowering if looked at in the right way. We experience the world through encounters, most seemingly inconsequential short experiences – tourism specifically in it’s universality helps us understand and digest the complex nature of the world.

It is important to me that my photographs be connected to my principles, that they ask questions about human nature and our desires. To bare witness to this collective striving for transcendence that seems to be ingrained in the modern man and I feel as a singular image this best represents those ideas.

I had been travelling for almost two months around Mongolia and China and this image was taken near the end of my trip. The moment the two people in this shot appeared, I knew I had captured something that was quite emotive – the woman at the front is taking her own photograph so there is an element of us each mirroring one another.

They are only just visible which I think adds to the vastness of the surrounding landscape. We each become part of the same whole, a series of prescribed views functioning under the same purpose. As the American sociologist Mark Gottdiener has argued, “more than any other everyday escape, the holiday is a small-scale replica of the great escape messages of our culture.” I think this image is successful in illustrating that inherent urge in all of us to escape from time to time. Tourists are very much like semioticians; the landscape becomes a series of signifiers and pre-established notions.

Why Film?

I shoot on film for several reasons – firstly and probably most commonly is because I like the fact that it slows me down. Due to the nature of my photography that is a positive, as I spend a lot of time just waiting and watching. Sometimes that’s due to different weather conditions, other times to do with the way people are moving around a particular scene.

It’s quite a solitary activity, landscape photography, and you often know what your shot is straight away so having a limited number of sheets of film is often not a problem. I also like to have a lot of information in my skies and make my work with the intention of exhibiting them at a large scale, so shooting large format is ideal for me. In the end, though, all that matters is whether your image resonates with the viewer or not.

Dorien Scheltens

The Photographer

I am a Dutch photographer fascinated by the question of what makes us human.

The Image

The girl in the photograph is Maxime, a young traveller’s child in the Netherlands. Because of changing laws in our country, her future is uncertain. Our government wants this group of people to live in ‘normal’ housing and among ‘normal’ people, and no longer in trailer parks.

This image was shot on 4×5 and is incredibly detailed. If you zoom in on the girl’s bike, you can see the reflection of her parent’s trailer which, for now, is home. It might not be for much longer.

Why Film?

I choose film because it changes the way I interact with my subject. Film is something that I cannot do quickly; it requires full concentration from both me and my subject. It leads to a stillness I am always looking for.

Thomas Wynne

The Photographer

My practice is about exploring photography’s abilities to record and represent the abundant emotions within the world, as well as the visible in front of the camera.

The Image

This image sums up my practice perfectly. It is a combination of 120 film, 5×4 film, mis-processing, hand printing, abstraction and direction.

Why Film?

I shoot film for two main reasons. The first being the physicality of the medium once it has been shot. There is a sense and fair reason to believe that something has physically been produced.

Secondly, because the image that has been produced is imprinted and unique, and as such could be argued to contain some intangible invisible essence of the subject that was photographed – the “aura” as Walter Benjamin described it.

Cassandra Kloss

The Photographer

I am a 26-year-old photographer and pseudo-astronaut based in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Image

This image is taken from my series Mars on Earth, which depicts Mars simulation sites around the globe. This photograph was taken during a two-week mission at the Mars Desert Research Station in southeast Utah.

Each of my images attempts to tell a small part of a story, but for me, this one encapsulates many aspects that my crew dealt with during our rotation. The darkness, which became so intrinsic to our way of life, played a huge role in the isolation aspects of the simulation. The star trails (a fun effect of long exposure) show a duration of time, which we spent so much together.

Little did I know that my crew members would take their nightly patrol flashlights past my open aperture, but their human presence illuminating the surroundings is what made this photograph so special and strong to me. It became not just a photograph of the Mars Desert Research Station, but an unconventional collaboration among the six crew members on board.

Why Film?

There is something that feels so natural and tangible about shooting film – the feel of the emulsion, the satisfying click of the shutters, the excitement of seeing your newly developed images for the first time. It just feels like a natural way to create photographs. I also love the image quality that comes along with film. Most of my work relates to creating portals to another world or experience. Shoot on film (specifically 4×5) allows me to enlarge my work and create that feeling of escaping to a new place.

Rosie Matheson

The Photographer

Based between London and Brighton, I am a documentary-style photographer interested in examining the emotional connection between people and places, searching for the extraordinary in the seemingly ordinary and exploring my fascination of photographing somebody else’s world.

The Image

I’m extremely indecisive and find picking favourites a real challenge; however, I’ve picked Elliott due to its ability in connecting and engaging with a viewer.

With his eyes closed, you can really examine him and I love the quality of natural light and how peaceful he looks; the image empowers him. Portraits are what I love shooting and to me photography fundamentally is about telling original stories whilst stimulating thoughts and emotions.

I feel this picture does exactly that, there’s so much depth to the image, the photograph holds its own and an audience can take what they want from it.

Why Film?

I shoot on film because I like that it’s that extra bit more personal than digital. It evokes a connection. I enjoy the physicality of a film camera, the way it feels, the sound of the shutter, the recording of a scene onto a negative. Using a film camera always seems to gain a different response and connection from a subject. I like not knowing what I have captured and the slow pace it requests from me means I have to get what I want in a limited number of frames rather than shooting thousands and most of them going to waste. Simply, I shoot film because I love how it looks and how it feels.

Chris Nunn

The Photographer

I am a photographer based in the north of England. My work has focused on ageing and dementia, and more recently on society and conflict in Eastern Ukraine.

The Image

This is a very simple image but probably one of my most well-known. I photographed my close friend David and his battle with Alzheimer’s disease during the last years of his life . This sink was in his bathroom, and he had arranged the soap in colour order, something he had done throughout his life. He was an acclaimed artist and had a deep understanding of colour. His character and who he was began to slowly slip away, but these little details reminded me of the person he used to be.

Why Film?

I rarely shoot film these days, and I can work in the same way with digital cameras because I have a workflow that is based on years of shooting film. I certainly don’t think the tools with which a piece of work is made should be an important factor. However, I have always loved the slower pace of working with film.

Ameena Rojee

The Photographer

I am a London-based photographer whose very mixed heritage – a blend of Spanish and Mauritian, and I was born in and grew up in South London – informs and influences my work; I am greatly intrigued by people, culture and the land we live on.

The Image

This is Tim Andrews – about 10 years ago, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and had to give up his work as a layer. He then, by chance, saw a newspaper ad from a photographer looking for nude models and said to himself, “why not?”. He has since been shot by over 400 photographers, over 9 years. It took 2 years for Tim and I to finally shoot together since we’d first spoken. During that time, my practice and interests developed, matured and completely changed – by the time I finally got to photograph him, I’d graduated and gained and left my first post-graduate job. It was a time of huge change for me, and this shoot, this image, helped me realise what it was I really wanted to do.

I’d also photographed him digitally in a gorgeous and decadent chapel that day. The shot turned out beautifully and the location was so amazing, I felt that I’d shot my strongest image ever; then, I finally developed the one roll of film which I thought had had nothing good, and this photograph came back to me. This amazingly simple, yet beautiful and tender image which I’d really struggled to get with a new medium format camera I’d just purchased – and it has become my favourite and strongest image on film.

Why Film?

My interest in photography began with a digital camera. I was constantly over-manipulated and over-edited when post-processing. Going back to film was like a breath of fresh air; when using digital I was fairly “trigger happy”, always worried should I miss a moment, not truly seeing what I was shooting. When I began to use film in earnest, it forced me to slow down and truly consider each shot before I hit the button. Now, when I also photograph digitally, I am more considerate, slower and I find myself photographing only when I have the shot that I want.

But, I still find that using film is an experience. A tangible, emotive one, allowing a deeper personal connection between yourself and whoever you’re focusing on, because they’re intrigued by the camera and the process. It’s more emotive personally, too, because you’re invested in the shot you think you have, but you’re forced to wait for the negatives to come back to you.

Jean-Jacques Ader

The Photographer

My work focuses on temporality, time and its nature, cycles, the present and the moment. I’m interested in everyday scenes produced by reality, in order to intensify it, and to reveal its poetry.

The Image

This image, for me, is representative of the definition of photography: a space-time organisation. Photographs are inhabited by the movements of things and time. Shadow has a material existence but no weight. Shadows are the living ghosts of things and the “breathing” of light.

Why Film?

I wanted to photograph on film because I often shoot the material things in nature, water, fire, earth etc. I therefore find it logical that the image is created on a material support, without breaking the link between them.

Peyton Fulford

The Photographer

I am a 22 year old documentary and portrait photographer in my final year at Columbus State University where I will graduate in fall 2017 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Photography.

The Image

My work explores the innocently intimate moments found in platonic relationships, and this image does just that in a simple yet powerful way. Becoming One (Annie and Trevor) successfully presents an intimate moment with their heads entwined, resting on each other’s shoulder, and captivating the viewer with their gaze.

Why Film?

By shooting on film, I am able to slow down the process of image-making and focus on creating a new image with each exposure. Primarily working with a Pentax 6×7 and 120 color negative film, I can give my subjects the attention they deserve while also appreciating the patience of this photographic process. It is a beautiful experience to release the shutter and know that light has imprinted itself into a negative to capture a fleeting moment forever.

