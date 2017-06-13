Magnum Photos announces its first outside investment in 70 years

Magnum Photos is one of the most prestigious photo agencies in the world, but its 70-year history has been dogged by financial instability. No more, says executive director David Kogan, announcing a new investment allowing it to "grasp the challenge of the digital age"

Magnum Photos is taking outside investment for the first time in its 70-year history, to allow it “to take advantage of new editorial and commercial opportunities afforded by digital technology”.

The investors, Nicole Junkermann and Jörg Mohaupt, are creating a new subsidiary, Magnum Global Ventures, which will manage and control all of the photo agency’s assets, and “lead the agency’s modernisation and innovation strategy”. Magnum’s members will continue to have control of their intellectual property, including copyright of all imagery and the admission of new members, and will own “the vast majority of the equity” in the new subsidiary.

Junkermann and Mohaupt will join the Magnum Global Ventures board, along with Magnum chief executive David Kogan and four representatives of the original co-operative. The co-chairs of the board will be Junkermann and the photographer Thomas Dworzak, who is currently Magnum’s vice president in Paris.

“Our two new investors have stellar backgrounds in the global sectors of media, music, intellectual property and technology,” says Kogan. “We welcome them for their expertise and know that they can add a huge amount to the development of the agency.”

This move is the latest in a raft of changes spearheaded by Kogan, who was appointed executive director at Magnum’s annual general meeting in June 2014. Speaking with BJP for our August 2015 issue, Kogan pointed out that the agency had not been in profit for quite some time bar one year, adding “we have to build in solid management and solid levels of growth”.