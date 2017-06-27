Ones to Watch: Teresa Visceglia

“There is something amazing going on here,” says Peggy Sue Amison, the artistic director of East Wing gallery in Dubai, speaking of the work of her Ones To Watch nominee Teresa Visceglia. Her words somehow echo the bellow of a circus ringmaster animating an eager audience. “Teresa is a creator who strikes a resonating chord that grabs viewers by the heart. Her works are surreal and immediately bring to mind not only Federico Fellini but also David Lynch and Diane Arbus.”

Indeed, it is through the circus that we are introduced to the Italian photographer’s work. She first attended a performance with a friend and then returned several times until finally she was led backstage, “thanks to a wizard”. There her photographic research found its breeding ground. “It is a metaphor of existence, with all its contrasts,” she says.

The presence of the curtain – which hangs as a backdrop on many of the photographer’s sets – has a particular symbolic significance as an informal division between the sublime and the material. It separates the backstage from the performance, “where the worlds of fiction and reality are merged”.

Being led through the narrative of Chapiteau, as she’s named the series, it feels like you have stepped into Visceglia’s shoes. The gloomy aesthetic basks her subjects in a haunting half light and their blurriness suggests the camera’s movement: a stolen glance imposing on a moment of intimacy.