The Battle for Mosul, as seen by Tommy Trenchard

Iraqi Christians displaced by ISIS militants since 2014 walk past a barber shop as a man gets a shave, inside an IDP camp in Erbil, Iraq. From the series The Battle for Mosul © Tommy Trenchard, courtesy of the artist

Tommy Trenchard has spent months documenting the fall out in Mosul, as Iraqi forces retake the city and its residents flee for their lives

After eight months of fighting, Iraqi forces are close to retaking the city of Mosul. Photographer Tommy Trenchard has spent much of the past few months documenting the conflict in his project The Battle for Mosul. His photographs cover the bitter street-fighting in the western half of Mosul, as well as the war’s effect on the city’s residents – over half a million of whom have been displaced since the rise of ISIS in 2014.

The first image in the series shows a girl running through the battle-scarred neighbourhood of Wadi Hajar, in western Mosul. “This photo was taken shortly after the neighbourhood was liberated from ISIS,” says the photographer, who is represented by Panos Pictures and works for a variety of NGOs, international newspapers and magazines, including The Sunday Times, Newsweek, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, BBC, Oxfam and MSF. “The area was in a state of flux, with residents returning to their homes even while fighting continued just a few hundred metres away.”

“Mosul was my first experience of covering combat at such close quarters, and some of the scenes were hard to witness,” he adds. “The bodies, which were often in a terrible state, were especially hard. Some of the ISIS fighters were really young, in their mid-teens, and it was difficult not wonder who they were and how they had become caught up in this war.”