Education: the celebrated University of South Wales, Cardiff

Two years later, the course changed to a full-time BTEC, and in 1981 into a Higher National Diploma. Hurn decided to leave to pursue his personal projects and was replaced as course leader by Daniel Meadows in 1987, the same year the course became a three-year accredited degree. In subsequent years, Paul Seawright (1992-2007) and Ken Grant (2007- 2013) headed the programme, before Reas took over. Today’s cohort of tutors, which also includes curator Russell Roberts and professor of photography Mark Durden, aim to create a “documentary school”, hoping to attract students to take the journey from BA all the way through to PhD. With more coherency between the years, says Lisa Barnard, who has recently taken over the MFA course, they can express the importance of long-term and in-depth study.

Maintaining the momentum of the course for nearly half a century has been a remarkable achievement. Inevitably, it has evolved to meet changing needs and practices, but some aspects have also been left untouched. The structure of the first year, for example, is modelled on the skills needed to create a picture narrative. Each component – the portrait, the establishment of an idea, and a location – forms the basis of one module, and is then expanded and practised in meticulous detail. This structure has remained “pretty much identical” since the start, says Reas.

There is also the ‘person at work’ assignment, for which students have to gain access to a workplace and photograph someone they have never met before over a two- to three-hour period, aiming to end up with a photograph that clearly shows who the person is and their profession. “It sounds easy but it’s incredibly difficult,” says Reas.

“The kinds of challenges that it offers the students are technical, as they have to work in low-light situations, and social, because they have to get access to the subjects. Not only that, but students have to stay with their subjects over an extended period of time, so they’re developing communication skills and confidence as a result. They acquire what we call the ‘alphabet of the visual language’, to make pictures that clearly and unambiguously communicate what you’re thinking.”

As the expectations of emerging photographers have increased, so the course has evolved to train its students in the skills they need to begin a stimulating and profitable career. “We make them realise the importance of hard work – it’s not enough just to be a great picture-maker,” says Reas. “You have to understand the industry of pictures and how pictures get out there and how you tell those stories, and who you put those stories in front of to get them published. All of that takes a lot of work and you’ve got to be out there grafting.”

From the word go, the emphasis is placed on deadlines, punctuality and professionalism, and students have the opportunity to attend and participate in a host of extra-curricular events to encourage networking. Some of these are conferences chaired by visiting lecturers, and also talks held by PhD students, adding to the family feel of the doc-phot community. “There has been a natural evolution in the course,” says Reas.

“We have always been driven by the industry expectations of a photographer working within a documentary practice. And that’s definitely reflected in the kind of people that we recruit to teach, and some of the teaching methodologies as well.”

To support the permanent staff, other professionals with specialist knowledge of the photography business are invited to spend a term with the students, offering up-to-date and relevant advice into monetisation, production and dissemination. Stuart Smith, designer and co-founder of GOST, for example, spends a term giving insights into photobook making, for example, and Alejandro Acin, from independent photography organisation IC Visual Lab, works with the MA students on book design.

“Wherever we feel like the industry is going, we try and bring in that zeitgeist,” says Barnard. “It’s not a stagnant course, it’s always moving and shifting; we’re always thinking about rewriting things.”