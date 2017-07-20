Festivals: Photo Oxford returns, with a new team and big ambitions

Think of Oxford and it’s the world-famous university that will probably spring to mind first; the ancient city is not necessarily one you would immediately associate with photography. But that may be about to change with the debut of a new fortnight-long “celebration of photography” from 08-24 September, curated by Tim Clark and Greg Hobson.

With a focus on the medium’s “potential to conceal and reveal”, the programme is small but convincing, with work carefully matched to specific venues in the city centre. For example, Oxford’s old fire station, now a thriving public arts space, will host an exhibition of photographs devoted to Russian prison tattoos.

It draws on the archive of Arkady Bronnikov, an expert in criminalistics at the USSR Ministry of Internal Affairs with a vast knowledge of tattoo symbolism, who collected hundreds of images originally held in official files from the mid-1960s to 1980s, together with Sergei Vasiliev’s photographs of Russian inmates, taken between 1989 1993 in prisons and reform settlements across Chelyabinsk, Nizhny Tagil, Perm and Saint Petersburg. Both archives have been collected by Damon Murray and Stephen Sorrell of Fuel design agency, which has published three volumes of books on the subject.