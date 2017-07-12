Book: Lotus by Max Pinckers and Quinten de Bruyn

A series on Thai transsexuals becomes a meditation on documentary and staged photography, and the blurring between the two - says Max Pinckers in an article first published in BJP's July issue

An episode in Homer’s The Odyssey tells of how the ship carrying Odysseus is blown off course on its homeward journey, bringing the hero and his men to an island inhabited by the lotus eaters, “who live on a food that comes from a kind of flower”. Odysseus sends three crewmen to investigate this strange tribe but the trio are given the lotus to eat and become so enamoured of it that they lose all thought of returning home, and eventually have to be tied up aboard ship. “Then I told the rest to go on board at once,” the text continues, “lest any of them should taste of the lotus and leave off wanting to get home, so they took their places and smote the grey sea with their oars.” The Homeric idea of the lotus has endured and today it still represents something that is sweet and addictive, capable of inducing a dreamy forgetfulness and a gentle sense of complacency. Lotus, the new photography book by Max Pinckers in collaboration with Quinten de Bruyn, sets out to question just these tempting qualities. It is bound in light-blue cloth emblazoned with a line drawing of a maze-like structure of walls and doors; maybe an exhibition space. On the back another illustration shows us the joists supporting this theatrical stage set. We’re backstage, looking through the curtain, as if part of a performance. Before we’re greeted with a photograph, Pinckers is already challenging us. The exhibition-space maze of the cover, the tranquil blue, the practical workings of the theatre space, and the title itself all seem to suggest a calming but confusing experience – one in which things are not as they appear. Pinckers is asking the audience “to question the authenticity of an image”. For him, documentary photography is at its most exciting, charged and creative when the pretence of objectivity is discarded. “Fiction often teaches us more about reality than reality itself,” he says. “Without objectivity there would be no tension between what we see and believe. If we forget about objectivity, we wouldn’t look at photography the same way. It’s necessary in order to make the viewer believe in what they are seeing, and question this very reality depicted in photographs.” In an interview with Belgian art critic Hans Theys, Pinckers said: “We try to make documentary photographs, but at the same time we try to challenge this discipline. Generally, documentary photography is associated with snapshots. The photographer enters a place as an objective bystander, he or she pretends to be absent, makes a photograph and leaves. “As opposed to this, we try to adopt a subjective viewpoint. We get to know the people, we try to imagine photographs and we create them in collaboration with the people. We are looking for theatrical effects but we also want to raise doubts about whether something is real or staged and constructed.”

Pinckers started the series in 2011 but only published Lotus late last year, via his own independent publishing company Lyre Press. He printed 3000 hardcover issues of the book, each with 75 colour photographs, taken with a Mamiya RB67, and more than 100 Polaroid or 35mm disposable images, organised in fold-out pages. Spend any time with him and it becomes apparent how seriously he takes the process of printing and publishing his photographs. He uses medium format film, scanning the negatives to make digital pigment inkjet prints at an aspect ratio of 6×7cm. The images in Lotus are presented with large white frames to “refer to the way documentary photographs are presented,” he says. “We use them because we want to present our photographs within the context of documentary photography.” Lotus‘ presentation is unique, but Pinckers believes it remains true to the classic formats for documentary photography. “The reference to classic documentary photography is important, and we were careful to put structures in place that follow this,” he says. “The use of a hardcover, linen, good paper stock and high production values combines with the approach to the subject matter.” Pinckers says his photography is about “creating a first layer of uncertainty”, and so the mere binding of these photographs already poses a question – what are we looking at? Ostensibly this is a series about Thailand’s transsexual subculture, showing individuals at different stages of transition towards womanhood. Then there’s the notorious, world-famous culture that surrounds transsexualism in Thailand, the transsexuals – known in common parlance as ‘ladyboys’ – as sex workers. Lotus was motivated, he says, by “an attempt to show as many aspects of transgenderism as possible, in all levels of society”, as well as the processes that lay behind it. “Clinics, surgeons, nightlife, student life, everyday life, beauty pageants, activist groups, popular culture, traditions and even references to Buddhist mythology” were all photographed, in an attempt to “provide something more than stereotypical nightlife scenes of prostitutes or go-go dancers. The whole intention of the sequence was to start the book this way and then follow into a more general, socially accepted view of transgenderism in Thailand, which is so unique compared to other cultures.”