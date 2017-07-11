Show: From Selfie to Self-Expression at Saatchi Gallery

A federal court in San Francisco ruled that the macaque monkey who took this selfie should be declared its copyright owner, not the nature photographer who positioned the camera. The lawsuit was filed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta), which sought a court order allowing it to administer all proceeds from the photographs for the benefit of the monkey, identified as six-year-old Naruto, and other crested macaques living in a reserve on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi. The photograph resulted from a trip to Sulawesi taken in 2011 by British nature photographer David Slater.

Selfies are often derided but, argues the curator of show devoted to self-portraiture, they can also be a force for good

“Art used to be the avant-garde – art used to push boundaries, art used to change the way we thought about the world,” says Nigel Hirst, Saatchi Gallery CEO. “Tech does that now. What art does is engage us in a way that makes us think longer, and hopefully harder, about the world in which we live, and the way we negotiate the cultural landscape.”

Hirst was speaking last week at Saatchi Gallery’s current show From Selfie To Self-Expression, an exhibition reflecting on the fast-evolving genre of the selfie. The word ‘selfie’ only entered into the Oxford English Dictionary in 2013, yet by 2015 more people were killed while taking selfies than died in shark attacks every year; From Selfie To Self-Expression, Hirst explained, hopes to “highlight the creative potential of something that’s generally derided, and also highlight the emerging role of the smartphone as a tool for very immediate self-expression”.

As Hirst pointed out, self-portraiture has a long and distinguished history in art, which is amply illustrated in the exhibition via paintings by Rembrandt, Vincent van Gogh, and Frida Kahlo, and photographs by Cindy Sherman, Andy Warhol, Tracey Emin and Juno Calypso (among others). But for Hirst, what’s interesting is seeing how self-portraiture is evolving as it becomes more prevalent, and as it expands online. In particular, he believes that selfies can (paradoxically perhaps) help groups carve out identities in society.

“If you look at the way women artists are using the selfie, if you look at the way transgender and the gay communities are using the selfie, quite often it can allow groups who have had their own image distorted by society as a whole in some way, to take more control of that commentary,” he says. “They can do things in a more ironic way, or flag up questions like ‘Why have we regarded this social group in such a way?’”

For Alex Lambrechts, the growth of selfies also has its negatives – the photo director of The Fall magazine, and a Leica-sponsored photographer who lead a workshop at the gallery, describing “selfie culture” as being propagated by “our obsession with fame and the media’s constant proliferation of bad photography”.

“If you think Van Gogh took weeks to create that selfie, and then it took months or years for anyone to view it, Van Gogh was just himself for a much longer period,” he said. “Now we can take 25 selfies instantly, post which one we like, get a negative reaction and quickly delete it and post a new one.”

But, like Hirst, he believes that selfies are still evolving, and have potential to move in interesting directions. “Now everyone is learning and everyone is teacher, and it just has to get to that level where selfies get better,” he said. “It’s still going to be a selfie but [we’re] going to change the message and use it for something good.”

At a panel debate at the gallery, Sarah Diefenbach, professor of market and consumer psychology at the Ludwig-Maximilians University of Munich, focused on the psychological aspects of online selfies. “The technology is a new medium, and a self-intensifying process,” she noted.

“The need for popularity comes to the fore and you can get addicted because you have the new possibility to get attention. But you are more nervous because you can get negative feedback as well. The challenge is for people to have a conscious reflection to say, what are my needs and what mediums can I use to fulfil them?”

And, she pointed out, the way people look at their own selfies may be quite different to the way that they are perceived by others. “We asked people [in Germany] to judge their own selfies and other selfies,” she explains.

“What we found was that in describing other people’s selfies, over 90% of people said it’s self-presentation, it’s narcissistic. When you’re talking about your own selfies you say it’s funny, self-ironic, authentic. So how you think your selfie might look to others is really not the impression you make.”

But she too pointed out that there are more positive directions for selfies – pointing out, like Hirst, that they can prove cohesive and empowering for groups. “In Asian cultures, there tends to be a more collective and connected path,” she said, “like ‘We are doing a selfie together and celebrating us being together and working together’.”

From Selfie to Self-Expression is on show at Saatchi Gallery until 23 July. The exhibition is sponsored by Huawei. www.saatchigallery.com/selfexpression