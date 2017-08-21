21st century thinking and modern alienation with Ollie Ma’

A very modern strain of alienation runs through the images of Ollie Ma’, where everyday scenes are charged with an implacable and unsettling undertone. Ma’ first came to photography by taking press shots for a friend’s band, an interest which eventually led to him studying it at Nottingham Trent University.

“It seems that there is a connection to be made between the photographing of youth culture and the politics of the work that I have made since,” he says. “The work that I make tends to comment on contemporary issues that disproportionately affect young people.”

For his first project, Open World, he addressed questions surrounding the increasing encroachment of the digital world. He placed stills of characters and landscapes from the computer game Grand Theft Auto V alongside authentic photographs of models in real-life environments, questioning the proximity of the virtual and the everyday, drawing inspiration from Swedish philosopher Nick Bostrom’s theory of simulation.