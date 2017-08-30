Burberry hosts a star-studded, three-floor documentary show

Army, England, 1987 © Stuart Franklin/Magnum Photos

Martin Parr, Bill Brandt, Daniel Meadows and Tony Ray-Jones star in a show co-curated by the photographer Alasdair McLellan

Martin Parr, Bill Brandt, Karen Knorr, Shirley Baker, Brian Griffin, Daniel Meadows, Chris Steele-Perkins, Mark Power, Tom Wood, Roger Mayne, and Tony Ray-Jones are all showing work in a new exhibition hosted by Burberry during London Fashion Week (and beyond).

Installed over three floors in Burberry’s new show venue – the 18th century, Grade 2-listed Old Sessions House in Clerkenwell, London – Here We Are will include over 200 images by more than 30 photographers from 18 September-01 October. Their work will be shown both thematically and in monographic series, and highlights include Karen Knorr’s 1979 images of Belgravia and previously unseen prints by Shirley Baker.

The exhibition, which aims to provide a look at life in Britain, has been curated by Lucy Kumara Moore, director of the Claire de Rouen photography bookshop, and Christopher Bailey, chair and chief creative officer of Burberry. It has also been co-curated by the photographer Alasdair McLellan, who will be showing over 70 images shot in the UK in a special presentation within the exhibition. McLellan has just been announced as Burberry’s latest creative collaborator, shooting portfolios of images for the brand which will be published on its social media platforms.

Here We Are is open from 18 September–01 October at Old Sessions House, 22 Clerkenwell Green, London, EC1, and will include a pop-up Claire de Rouen bookshop. https://uk.burberry.com/