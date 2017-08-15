Getxophoto Festival probes post-global society from 31 August

“We see its effects through increased polarisation of political debate around the threats of climate change, the refugee crisis and the rise of nationalist populism. This is a moment of major uncertainties, where the status quo of the state and global free-market agreements are being questioned as solutions for a balanced and sustainable future.”

“‘Transitions’, the theme for the next three instalments of the festival, starts from the idea that we are entering “a period of post-globalisation”, says Allende, a former photo editor at The Sunday Times. “This concept has been on the fringes of debate for some time but is gathering momentum in mainstream discourse.

“Where are ‘we’ going as a collective society?” That’s the question posed by this year’s Getxophoto Festival, back for its 11th edition under the stewardship of new artistic director, Bilbao-born Monica Allende. The festival, which opens on 31 August and runs until 01 October 2017, comprises 20 main exhibitions, many of them outdoors, and a lively programme of activity and events unfurling around the coastal town of Getxo in the Basque country.

Work by photographers from France, Japan, the USA and Ecuador, as well as a significant number born or based in the UK, responds to the theme in different ways. Monica Alcazar Duarte’s The New Colonists examines “the new space race” through portraits of UK scientists shortlisted for a one-way mission to Mars in 2030, for example, set alongside photographs of a US town named Mars.

Yan Wang Preston’s Forest probes the line between nature and artifice by documenting Chinese cities where forests have been made from mature trees. Richard Allenby-Pratt’s Abandoned, meanwhile, imagines a post-oil-industry Dubai. Elsewhere there’s In Flux, a group show co-curated by Tate Modern’s Shoair Mavlian. First exhibited in Greece during the debt crisis, In Flux responds to the near-continuous state of change we’ve found ourselves in since 2015, with work by Vladyslav Krasnoshchok, Sergiy Lebedynsky, Emine Gozde Sevim and José Pedro Cortes.

New forms of visual storytelling take centre stage in a strand entitled New Conversations. Included in it, The Ark by Eline Jongsma and Kel O’Neill is a VR documentary about how tensions between the United States and Africa play out in conservation management of the rare northern white rhinoceros. Dries Depoorter’s installation Jaywalking lets viewers watch live footage of jaywalkers and choose whether or not to report them by pressing a button to send a screenshot to the nearest police station.