Obituary – Arlene Gottfried, celebrated chronicler of NYC

Body builders by Arlene Gottfried, courtesy Daniel Cooney Fine Art

Celebrated for her warm portraits of fast-vanishing New York communities, Gottfried was 66 when she passed away on 08 August

“Arlene had a unique vision of the world around her,” says gallerist Daniel Cooney. “She was kind and compassionate and she had a wonderful sense of humour, and all of it came through in her work. That’s what made her images so beautiful and unique.”

Born in the Coney Island district of New York and growing up in the Crown Heights district of Brooklyn, Arlene Gottfried studied at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York and initially found work with an advertising agency before going freelance for publications such as The New York Times Magazine, Life, and Newsweek. But her true passion was for portraits shot on the fly, and often on the street, and it was for this work that she became celebrated, going on to publish five books – The Eternal Light (Dewi Lewis, 1991), Midnight (powerHouse Books, 2003), Sometimes Overwhelming (powerHouse Books, 2008), Bacalaitos and Fireworks (powerHouse Books, 2011), and Mommie (powerHouse Books, 2016).

Aged 66 when she died on 08 August, Gottfried cut her photographic teeth shooting in New York in the 1970s and 80s, a time when the city was more gritty, and perhaps more eccentric, than today. Open-minded and good-humoured, Gottfried was able to relate to her many and varied subjects, creating warm portraits of disparate communities from disco-lovers to gospel singers to body-builders. The Eternal Light is a portrait of a choir she first saw perform in an abandoned gas station in the Lower East Side, for example; eventually joining in, she discovered she had a talent, and ended up becoming a soloist.

“When my mother heard I was singing with a gospel choir she called me the ‘singing photographer’,” she stated on her website; evidently the epithet pleased her, because she adopted it to style herself ‘Arlene Gottfried – Singing Photographer’.

Midnight is an empathetic portrait of a friend called Midnight, who she first met in 1984. At that point a handsome companion who danced and performed in nightclubs, Midnight became increasingly erratic and was eventually diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. Gottfried stood by him for two decades pockmarked by hospitalisation, jail, counselling, medication, and sudden disappearances, and create a tender portrait of the man. “The photographs make me sad because I know what a warm, gentle, intelligent soul Midnight is,” Gottfried stated, “and I also know how he suffered.”

Sometimes Overwhelming gathers together Gottfried’s early black-and-white street photography, while Bacalaitos and Fireworks records the Puerto Rican community of NYC, which Gottfried first got to know via a salsa lesson and went on to photograph for four decades, going on to visit the country several times. “It was such a big part of my life and a lot years went into it,” Gottfried told Time in 2011.

“You are a witness to certain things that are happy, sad and changes in the environment and those are all my experiences. If I got some memorable photographs and moments, then I feel very fortunate and I think that’s probably why I do it, and why the wandering has a meaning.”

Mommie is another intensely personal project showing three generations of her own family – her immigrant grandmother, her mother, and her sister. Gottfried is survived by her sister, Karen, and her brother Gilbert, who is a well-known comedian and voice actor. A memorial service will be held in New York City on 10 August.

www.arlenegottfried.com www.danielcooneyfineart.com