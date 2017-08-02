From the BJP archives: Jamie Hawkesworth, One to Watch

Effortlessly moving between documentary and fashion, editorial and commercial assignments, Jamie Hawkesworth is a photographer who is steadily making a name for himself.

On the one hand, he is quite at home documenting passers-by in the grade II-listed Preston Bus Station, the future of which hangs in the balance, or photographing a British polo contest at Cowdray Park, as he did for Man About Town. On the other, he has shot campaigns for designers Céline and Marc Jacobs, and has been featured in magazines such as i-D and Paris Vogue. In light of this impressive CV, Hawkesworth’s ability to turn his hand to whatever comes his way seems to know no bounds.

Self Publish Be Happy’s Bruno Ceschel, who nominated Hawkesworth for our Ones to Watch issue in January 2014, explains what drew him to the photographer’s work: “Jamie has this kind of romantic, street photography aesthetic. Stylistically, he’s the younger brother of photographer Alasdair McLellan, in terms of his interest in documentary aesthetics and a certain kind of casting. Jamie often photographs working-class teenagers, and in his personal work Alasdair photographed young boys from council estates in an emphatic, non-exploitative manner.”

Hawkesworth, who graduated from the University of Preston with a degree in photography in 2009, was signed by London-based artist agency M.A.P only two years after he completed his course. joining the agency was, he told BJP in September 2013, “a confidence boost – recognition I was heading in the right direction. Being 24 and having an agent like Julie [Brown, M.A.P’s founder and director] behind me was remarkable.”

His portfolio has continued to grow, with shoots for Double magazine and Acne Paper, and he has also made a short film about Preston Bus Station, which marked the end of this project. With a documentary eye and a flare for fashion, Hawkesworth is heading in an interesting direction.