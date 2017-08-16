Unseen Amsterdam returns 22-24 September – and announces a year-long programme

Amsterdam's photo fair for emerging photographers has an extensive exhibitions and events programme, and is now running a multi-faceted photography platform

For three days this autumn, from 22 to 24 September, the Dutch capital will host the sixth edition of Unseen Amsterdam. With an extensive and exclusive programme, the event prides itself on incubating and exhibiting photography from both established and emerging artists. This year is no different: the old gasworks factory, the Westergasfabriek will host more than 53 international galleries with new additions from Mexico and Lebanon, showing over 160 artists and about 80 ‘premieres’ – brand-new work that will make its debut at the fair, featuring projects by Todd Hido, Gregory Halpern, Peggy Franck and Ricardo Cases.

Founded in 2012, the event has always been keen to embrace elements and experiments beyond its primary identity as a fair. This year the Unseen Photo Fair & Festival has become Unseen Amsterdam, drawing together the fair, book market, speakers programme, onsite projects and exhibitions, talent awards, city programme, magazine and website under one umbrella. This change is a move to becoming a multi-faceted photography platform that will function throughout the year with smaller events abroad.

A common theme of the many branches of this year’s Unseen Amsterdam is collaboration. From students, collectives and established artists, to international institutions and museums across the city, the programme engages with all layers of the industry. “The need for collaboration in the arts is so important, both to bring new voices to the table and to challenge the medium in unexpected ways,” says Emilia van Lynden, Unseen’s new artistic director.

One highlight is CO-OP, a new space given over to 13 global collectives to show their work, as well as developing new commercial formats within which to frame it. Led by independent curator Lars Willumeit, CO-OP features groups from Europe, Bangladesh, Nepal, Indonesia and Colombia.

“We wanted to invite these collectives to explore the possibilities of the art market and position themselves by looking at different commercial models and interacting with our audience,” says Van Lynden. “We noticed that they were very capable of creating fantastic presentations of their work but didn’t necessarily know how to make sales. By doing this, we want to give the artists the reins and hopefully contribute to the sustainability of their collectives. It’s also a great opportunity for galleries and collectors to meet people whose work is more underground.”