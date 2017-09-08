Alessandro Penso brings migration home to the Europeans

Long before the public sat up and took notice of the staggering number of refugees risking everything to make their way to Europe, Alessandro Penso had made migration to the continent the focus of his work. Since 2009 he has been documenting the conditions of refugees who have attempted to cross borders in search of safety and the hope of a better future for themselves and their families.

Beginning with detention centres in Malta, which many migrants had mistaken for Penso’s homeland of Italy, the photographer then travelled to Bulgaria where, between 2012 and 2013, the number of refugees surged from 1700 to 10,200. He followed migrant agricultural workers in Italy as they moved from one harvest to another. He also accompanied young adults from the Middle East trying to make their way from Greece (which refuses the majority of asylum seekers’ applications), to its neighbouring countries and beyond, capturing the moment when one, Mostafa El Mouzadhir, was deliberately hit by a car in a hate crime, sustaining multiple injuries. When Penso visited him in hospital, he learned that the young Moroccan had received a police order to leave the country within 15 days.

The sum of these experiences cemented Penso’s belief that the refugees were not the only characters in the stories he photographed – the European Union also played a major role. “As difficult as it is to show the plight of the refugees in a dignified manner, a bigger challenge is to talk about how the EU creates the conditions these men, women and children find themselves in, and also how Europeans benefit from them. This is not just a refugee story, it’s our story,” he remarks. Take, for example, the migrant harvesters he photographed in Italian regions such as Basilicata, Calabria and Puglia. They work for up to 12 hours a day, making only €25, staying in empty buildings without running water or electricity. Thanks to their cheap labour, the cost of produce such as tomatoes and lemons – staples in the local cuisine – stays low. Their contribution to the economy is seldom acknowledged. In fact, their lack of status affords them virtually no rights at all. Likewise, the way the Common European Asylum System operates forces many refugees to take undue risks. As it stands, asylum seekers are registered in the first country in which they arrive, where they wait weeks and months for a decision on which state will examine their application. Then there is another long wait to see if they qualify for refugee status. The quota of accepted cases is at the discretion of each country. To circumvent this lengthy process and avoid countries such as Greece or Hungary, which are already struggling economically, many migrants prefer to hide and continue their journey inland in secret. “People are not only risking their lives to travel from Africa or the Middle East to Europe, they continue once they’re in Europe – like when they try to cross a border concealed under a cargo truck,” says Penso.

This imperative to try to make Europeans understand how they are connected to the plight of migrants was the inspiration behind Penso’s roving exhibition, which moves along one of the main refugee routes. Over the summer of 2014, starting in Bari on Italy’s southeastern Adriatic coast, the journey ended at the doors of the European Parliament in Brussels, stopping in Ancona, Rome, Florence, Milan, Geneva and Strasbourg along the way. “I wanted to make an act more than a photo exhibition. This meant going to people rather than have them come to me,” he explains. And so, with the help of the photography festival Cortona on the Move, he installed his photographs in a 12m truck stationed in town squares. “There were no references to refugees on the outside of the container, other than a UNHCR logo. The title displayed across the sides, The European Dream: Road to Bruxelles, was meant to be inviting, so that people from all walks of life would come in and find themselves confronted with the images of migrants. “The truck itself is meaningful because that’s one of the modes of transportation used by asylum seekers. Once inside, maybe you can feel a little bit how they did,” he adds. “I wanted it to be a conversation starter.”