BJP on the programme at the truly international Tbilisi Photo Festival

Taliban portrait, Kandahar, Afghanistan, 2002. Collection of Thomas Dworzak/Magnum Photos

BJP's 2017 Ones to Watch are on show at the Night of Photography, as the rest of the festival takes a look at fashion across the Europe, Asia and the Middle East

Returning for its eight edition from 13 September, Tbilisi Photo is an international festival in the heart of the Caucasus which hopes to bridge the image-making communities from across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

This year themed Fashion, the diverse programme includes a look at Guy Bourdin’s iconic oeuvre, the Dutch artist Viviane Sassen’s approach to fashion photography, and an exclusive display of Iranian fashion magazines published before the Islamic revolution in 1978.

Elsewhere the festival hosts an exhibition by Magnum photographer Thomas Dworzak and writer Julius Strauss, who have re-traced the footsteps of American writer John Steinbeck and Robert Capa, who spent two years documenting life in Georgia, Ukraine and Russia after World War II. There will also be a tribute show to the late Stanley Greene, featuring a collection of never-before-seen polaroids and personal letters.

Alongside the main programme of events are talks with curators and photographers, and open-air night screenings at Fabrika, a refurbished Soviet sewing factory. This year the work of over 350 photographs will be projected on the screens in the Tbilisi’s historic neighbourhood, with BJP‘s 2017 Ones To Watch photographers included in the Night of Photography on 16 September, alongside special shows from Photo Vogue Festival, Delhi Photo Festival, Ibasho Gallery and Lensculture.

Tbilisi Photo Festival runs 13 – 20 September www.tbilisiphotofestival.com