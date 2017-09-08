Getty Images announces its 2017 grant winners

According to UNHCR, approximately 850,000 refugees and migrants, including children, arrived in Greece by sea in 2015. Of these, just over 500,000 landed on the island of Lesbos. (Photo by Alessandro Penso)

Paula Bronstein, Alejandro Cegarra, Antonio Faccilongo, Barbara Peacock and Alessandro Penso have won $10,000 each to continue their work

Getty Images has announced the recipients of its annual editorial grants, awarding five photojournalists $10,000USD each. The winning photographers are Paula Bronstein, Alejandro Cegarra, Antonio Faccilongo, Barbara Peacock and Alessandro Penso.

A panel of international photo editors selected the five winners from almost 500 entrants from over 75 countries. The winning entries focus on polemic issues, from war to culture to politics.

Paula Bronstein’s series The Cost of War follows civilians living in war-torn Mosul as they negotiate the threats from ISIS and explosive devices, for example, while Alejandro Cegarra uncovers the discontent across Venezuela in Living with Hugo Chavez’s Legacy. Cegarra’s work explores how economic instability has led to rising violence, poverty and food shortages on a massive scale in the South American state.

The refugee crisis in Europe forms the basis for Alessandro Penso’s The Deal, a project which focuses on how the EU has welcomed refugees – or rather, the shortcomings in its response amidst an international humanitarian crisis. Antonio Faccilongo’s Habibi reveals how families have continued amidst the turmoil in The Gaza Strip and the West Bank, as the phenomena of sperm smuggling becomes widespread. Elsewhere, Barbara Peacock examines the idiosyncrasies of everyday life in Bedroom America.

Getty Images made the announcement during the Visa pour l’Image festival in Perpignan, France, which celebrates photojournalism and brings together series of the most striking news photographs from the past year.

“The recipients of the 2017 Getty Images Editorial Photography Grants are working at the cutting edge of photojournalism, ensuring that often ignored global issues are brought to the forefront of public consciousness,” said Hugh Pinney, vice president of news at Getty Images.

“The projects selected explore a range of complex and thought-provoking subjects and we are thrilled that, through the Getty Images Editorial Photography Grant, we are able to support such talent as they continue to shed light on some of the most moving and significant moments of our time.”